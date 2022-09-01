RNLI assist elderly man who collapsed at Spike Island

A man has been removed from Spike Island to Cork University Hospital after he collapsed.

An RNLI spokesperson said they are alerted to the incident shortly before 12pm.

"Shortly before noon today Valentia Coast Guard requested a launch to attend an elderly man who had collapsed on Spike Island.

"The crew of Aidan O’Connor, Norman Jackson, Derek Moynan and Claire Morgan made best speed in calm conditions to Spike Island and located the casualty towards the top of the Island.

"Casualty Care was administered and the casualty brought to the Island pontoon and onto the lifeboat before being brought to Crosshaven lifeboat station and handed into the care of NAS Paramedics and the lifeboat Doctor, Dr John Murphy. The casualty was removed to Cork University Hospital.

"We wish the Gentleman well."

Kieran Coniry of the Port of Cork, readied a RIB with the intention of transferring the paramedics to Spike Island, but this was stood down when it was realised the lifeboat was ready to leave the Island.

The launch and recovery crew consisted of Ml McCann, Warren Forbes, Hugh Mockler, Susanne Deane, Jonny Bermingham and Gary Heslin. DLA was Darryl Hughes.