Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 14:40

RNLI assist elderly man who collapsed at Spike Island

An RNLI spokesperson said they are alerted to the incident shortly before 12pm
RNLI assist elderly man who collapsed at Spike Island

The RNLI attended an incident on Spike Island today.

A man has been removed from Spike Island to Cork University Hospital after he collapsed.

An RNLI spokesperson said they are alerted to the incident shortly before 12pm.

"Shortly before noon today Valentia Coast Guard requested a launch to attend an elderly man who had collapsed on Spike Island.

"The crew of Aidan O’Connor, Norman Jackson, Derek Moynan and Claire Morgan made best speed in calm conditions to Spike Island and located the casualty towards the top of the Island.

"Casualty Care was administered and the casualty brought to the Island pontoon and onto the lifeboat before being brought to Crosshaven lifeboat station and handed into the care of NAS Paramedics and the lifeboat Doctor, Dr John Murphy. The casualty was removed to Cork University Hospital.

"We wish the Gentleman well."

Kieran Coniry of the Port of Cork, readied a RIB with the intention of transferring the paramedics to Spike Island, but this was stood down when it was realised the lifeboat was ready to leave the Island.

The launch and recovery crew consisted of Ml McCann, Warren Forbes, Hugh Mockler, Susanne Deane, Jonny Bermingham and Gary Heslin. DLA was Darryl Hughes.

More in this section

Safety works to begin on N73 Mallow to Michelstown Road Safety works to begin on N73 Mallow to Michelstown Road
Cork Business Association seeking entries for Building Awards Cork Business Association seeking entries for Building Awards
Water bills set to rise Night-time water restrictions imposed in Cork town 
emergency services
<p>John Patrick Allen and Berna Allen were killed in a crash outside Ringaskiddy. Picture: Rip.ie</p>

Carrigaline couple involved in multi-vehicle collision to be laid to rest this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more