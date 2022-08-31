Appeals lodged over redevelopment plans for Cork's South Docklands

The brakes have been put on plans to redevelop the city’s South Docks after appeals were lodged in recent days with An Bord Pleanála (ABP).

Last December, O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), through Leeside Quays Limited, lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking 10-year planning permission for a mixed-use development comprising four new buildings and the conversion of the long-idle Odlums building as well as a separate planning application with the council seeking 10-year planning permission for a proposed rehabilitation hospital, all within the city’s South Docklands.

Several weeks ago, Cork City Council approved both applications subject to a number of conditions, however, appeals have now been submitted.

First-party appeals have been lodged by Leeside Quays Limited against conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of both developments.

Both conditions relate to the maximum parking permitted by the council.

In relation to the mixed-used development, the appeal document prepared on behalf of the applicants states that while Leeside Quays Limited welcomes the “positive decision issued by the Local Authority” the applicants expressed “concern around the significant reduction in car parking and the effects that this could have on the development and the surrounding area”.

Leeside Quays Limited had sought permission for the provision of 380 spaces, however, as part of one condition Cork City Council stipulated that the total car parking supply must not exceed 177 spaces.

The appeal document says that having carefully reviewed the car parking requirements of the scheme with the project traffic consultants, ARUP, Leeside Quays Limited contend that additional car parking should be permitted as part of the mixed-use development, “in particular to accommodate the needs of people commuting to the city for work”.

The document says that while Leeside Quays Limited “fully supports the aims at national, regional and local planning policy levels to reduce dependency on the private car and encourage a shift to public transport” they argue that “a significant shift to the use of public transport is not going to occur in the short term as the infrastructure is not yet in place to support such a change in transport patterns”.

In relation to the rehabilitation hospital, the council stipulated that car parking should be capped at 65 spaces, however, Leeside Quays Limited is requesting that this be changed to 110 spaces.

Third-party appeals have also been lodged with ABP in respect of both developments.

These appeals have been lodged by Southern Milling Limited.

In both cases, Southern Milling Limited has requested ABP to hold oral hearings “given the complexity of the issues arising” in the appeals.

The separate appeal documents, prepared on behalf of Southern Milling Limited, cite numerous reasons for lodging the appeals.

These include concerns regarding traffic and noise levels.

The appellants also argue that the proposed developments are “incompatible with the established existing Southern Milling Operation”.

ABP is due to make a decision on both cases by early January.