Calls for popular city amenity to become a 'test bed for enhanced enforcement on dog fouling'

Cork City Council has previously said it is "almost impossible" to issue fines for dog fouling as the litter warden "must actually witness both the dog depositing faeces and the person in control of the dog neglecting to remove the faeces".
Calls have been made for the popular Marina Promenade to become a "test bed for enhanced enforcement on dog fouling". Pic; Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Calls have been made for the popular Marina Promenade to become a "test bed for enhanced enforcement on dog fouling".

Labour Party local area rep Peter Horgan has shared his views as part of the public consultation on the planned upgrade of the amenity, which closed to submissions in recent weeks. 

Cork City Council is planning to enhance the promenade, which was fully pedestrianised in 2020, to create a "high-quality amenity for pedestrians, cyclists and disabled users".

During the consultation, Mr Horgan suggested that the provision of dog fouling bins and bags for people walking the Marina to clean up after their dog should be part of the enhanced area. 

"Similarly, at the same time, the Marina should be utilised as a pilot project for enhanced dog fouling observations and enforcement with a higher presence and pilot test area of a new bye-law where anyone in control of a dog without the ability to clean up after their dog should be engaged with.

"The provision of dog bags would assist those who genuinely forget but enforcement should be utilised here. 

"The recent figures showing only three fines in 2021 and 2022 to date are paltry," he continued. 

Speaking to The Echo last week in relation to the figures Mr Horgan called for changes to be made to the current laws on dog fouling to better crack down on the issue.

Cork City Council has previously said it is "almost impossible" to issue fines for dog fouling as the litter warden "must actually witness both the dog depositing faeces and the person in control of the dog neglecting to remove the faeces".

In relation to the upgrade of the Marina, Mr Horgan also made several other suggestions, including the installation of public toilets on the Marina and the installation of go contactless water fountains to refill bottles. 

He also sought preparations for a full water's edge walk to Kennedy Quay to be incorporated, with protections to protect against children falling in.

