Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 08:00

Free music performances and workshops in city centre

Between noon and 5pm there will be free workshops for all ages and live performances by Misneach, The Kabin Crew & Co, at Wandesford Quay Courtyard.
Misneach hip hop group from The Kabin Studio. Photographer -Rosie Barrett.

Sarah O’Dwyer

The Kabin Studio are looking forward to an afternoon of tunes and music making in the city centre today.

Between noon and 5pm there will be free workshops for all ages and live performances by Misneach, The Kabin Crew & Co, at Wandesford Quay Courtyard.

The event will be a showcase of young songwriters, rappers, singers, and musicians from the Kabin Studio, which is supported by Music Generation Cork City, plus songwriting, rap, and recording workshops.

People interested can book a free place on Eventbrite, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The Kabin Studio is a youth music and creative hub in the northside of Cork City that works with young people to help express themselves through music, songwriting, rap, digital media, podcasts, and acting.

The young rappers and singers have released multiple singles and music videos and they have featured on The Late Late Toy Show and other TV and radio shows. They have also performed at Joy in the Park, Cork Midsummer Fest, Irish Music Week, and Cork Pride Fest.

Join them for an afternoon of performances and interactive songwriting workshops that are sure to be a treat for the whole family.

Schedule:

12pm to 1pm - Open songwriting/rap/beats/recording workshop for all ages

1pm to 2pm - Showcase performance from Kabin Crew and Co.

2pm to 3pm - Open songwriting/rap/beats/recording Workshop for all ages

3pm to 4pm/5pm - Showcase performance from Kabin Crew and Co.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Dogs for the Disabled seek volunteers to foster puppies

