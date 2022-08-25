Works to repair burst water main in Cork expected to continue overnight

Works to repair a burst to a large water main in Cork are expected to continue overnight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Irish Water is working with Cork County Council to restore water supply to impacted customers following a burst to a water main at Monastery Cross.

The burst is impacting the water supply to customers in Monastery Cross, Upper Rochestown, Rochestown, Upper Passage West, Lower Passage West and surrounding areas.

In a statement this evening, Irish Water said that dedicated water service crews are progressing with repairs "which are expected to continue throughout the night into the early hours of tomorrow morning".

Following repairs, it typically takes two to three hours to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

"The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers," Niall O'Riordan of Irish Water said.

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible."

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates see the 'Water Supply Updates' section of www.water.ie and enter the reference number COR00052113 into the search bar.