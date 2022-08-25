New Aldi store opens in Cork; 20 permanent jobs created

TWENTY new permanent jobs have been created as Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues with the opening of its new store in Clonakilty.

Located on Inchydoney Road the store was officially opened today by Clonakilty Store Manager Peter Mullins.

The new store is Aldi’s 25th to open in County Cork. Aldi now operates 151 stores around Ireland.

Alice and Alex Haspala from Clonakilty. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

Speaking at the store opening, Mr Mullins said: “Our new store is fantastic news for local shoppers!

"The spacious design means it is easy for Clonakilty customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure the very best customer shopping experience.

“Our promise to our Clonakilty customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value.

"Our Inflation savings campaign continues, and the goal is to remind shoppers about the savings they can make by swapping their weekly shop to ALDI.”

Rosanna and Daphne Sutton from Clonakilty receiving their ALDI voucher from Peter Mullins, ALDI Clonakilty Store Manager. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

The spacious new 1,315sqm store features Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh layout and features wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings.

There are 108 car park spaces available to Aldi shoppers, along with four free-to-use electric vehicle chargers and 22 bike spaces.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, powered by 100% green electricity and featuring solar panels on the roof of the store.

It features Aldi’s new electronic shelf labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels, meaning that stock or price changes can easily and quickly be communicated to customers.

Willie O'Regan and Mick Harrington from Clonakilty Pictured at ALDI’s newly opened store in Clonakilty, Co. Cork. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

Aldi has made a capital investment of €226 million in Co. Cork since opening ALDI’s first Irish store there in 1999.

To date, the existing stores in Cork have donated almost 290,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud. Each store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Cork Simon Community, CUH Children’s Hospital Appeal and Marymount Hospital & Hospice some of the several charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant last year.