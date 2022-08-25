Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 08:31

Helping charities through The Echo Mini Marathon

The 41st Echo Women’s Mini Marathon takes place on Sunday, September 18
Sisters Tina, Bernadette, Breda and Jackie, Glassett from Ballyclough who will take part in the Echo Women’s Mini Marathon on September 18th in aid of the Mercy Hospital Foundation. Photo Darragh Kane

Roisin Burke

GROUPS and individuals taking part in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon are urging ladies all over Cork to take part in the fundraising event.

A Cork woman whose partner was airlifted to Cork University Hospital after getting crushed by a tree, is encouraging people to join team Irish Community Air Ambulance for the upcoming event on September 18 to help raise funds for both the ambulance and the charity’s ground-based services.

Sarah Higgins’ partner Shane O’Keeffe was clearing trees on a site the couple had bought in Ballinagree on Monday, May 2, 2022, when a 100ft tree he was cutting bounced back and landed on him, trapping him beneath.

Sarah said: “An ambulance, the fire service and the helicopter arrived within 20 minutes. The team from the Air Ambulance were incredible, they were so experienced and had everything under control. They stabilised Shane before taking him by air to CUH.

“He had a collapsed lung and broke several ribs as well as his shoulder so the journey by road would have been really tough. I’m so grateful to the Community Air Ambulance. There are so many people living in rural areas, it’s so important to have help on the scene quickly.”

Meanwhile, a team of four sisters, Breda, Jackie, Tina and Bernadette Glassett, from Ballyclough, near Mallow, take part in the Mini Marathon every year in memory of their sister Linda Glassett Brosnan, who died with cancer in May, 2016, at the age of 37.

Speaking about their sister and supporting the Mercy Cancer Appeal, Breda Glassett said: “Every year, our family and Linda’s friends come together for the mini marathon to remember and celebrate our wonderful sister, and fundraise for causes close to our hearts.

“This year we are thrilled to support the Mercy Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Appeal, as we know that families who will go through a journey similar to ours will benefit greatly from the services that will be provided at the Cancer CARE Centre.”

The 41st Echo Women’s Mini Marathon takes place on Sunday, September 18, and returns in full for the first time since 2019.

