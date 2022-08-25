Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Cork man's 32 marathon fundraiser raises €55k

Conor began the challenge wearing 32 pounds in a weighted vest and is removing one pound a day for each run.
Cork man's 32 marathon fundraiser raises €55k

Cork’s Conor O’Keeffe, a 30 year-old ultra marathon runner, is nearly through his 32 marathon challenge in aid of Pieta House.

Roisin Burke

MORE than €55,000 has been raised by Corkman Conor O’Keeffe, a 30-year-old ultra-marathon runner from Cork, who is in the final stretch of his Project 32 challenge with just a few marathons left to go.

Project 32 will see Conor run 32 marathons in 32 counties in 32 days in aid of Pieta House.

The last five days of the challenge are taking place in Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford, and Waterford, before finishing in his native Cork on Sunday.

In addition, Conor began the challenge wearing 32 pounds in a weighted vest and is removing one pound a day for each run.

The idea behind the losing of the weight is to symbolise losing the weight of negative thoughts.

The Corkman has been quite open about his mental health difficulties and struggled for much of his twenties with thoughts of suicide and feelings of being purposeless.

In 2019, he ran the Enduroman 200-mile ultra marathon, winning the race while being the only finisher and only the second person in the history of the race to finish.

Conor has also appeared on The Late Late Show to discuss the importance of mental health and was one of this year’s winners of RTÉ’s hit series — Ultimate Hell Week.

Speaking at the finish line of one of this week’s marathons, Conor said: “The more tired I become on this journey, the more people want to help me. 

"I’ve had some of the most wonderful human interactions on this adventure. It’s the reason I’m still out on the road doing a marathon each day.

“It’s rare in one’s life that every person you come across is offering help or willing you forward in what you’re trying to do. It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s like an armour of love and community. It’ll bring me home to Cork.”

Conor is running these marathons to raise €100,000 for Pieta House, a link to his fundraising page can be found at: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11381935_tfs-32-32-32.html

Read More

Cork Airport achieves 56% reduction in carbon emissions in 10 years

More in this section

Cork poet looks at how a Brendan Behan tribute to Michael Collins became a Greek resistance anthem Cork poet looks at how a Brendan Behan tribute to Michael Collins became a Greek resistance anthem
Ukrainians mark their Independence Day with Cork city centre march Ukrainians mark their Independence Day with Cork city centre march
LATEST: 'My biggest offense is my lack of due diligence', Robert Troy resigns  LATEST: 'My biggest offense is my lack of due diligence', Robert Troy resigns 
Cork TD: ‘Right and proper that Robert Troy is out the door’

Cork TD: ‘Right and proper that Robert Troy is out the door’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more