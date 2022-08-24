Principal recruitment underway for new special school in Cork suburb 

Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education, Josepha Madigan, has said that plans continue to advance for the opening of a new special school in Rochestown in the coming school year, as work is currently underway to hire a principal and decide the admissions process.

In an update on Wednesday, Minister Madigan acknowledged the work of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) and the school patrons Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) who have “engaged positively” in Cork.

Providing additional places

Minister Madigan said that Rochestown is one of three new schools across the country which will “provide a significant number of additional special school places”.

Cork ETB are the patron body of the new Rochestown Community Special School, and are working in conjunction with the NCSE and the Department of Education to advance planning for the opening of the school during the coming school year.

Cork ETB are currently in the process of recruiting a principal and staff for the new special school.

The school is also working through its admission process for the new special school in collaboration with parents and the NCSE.

Pending a new permanent school building being provided, the new special school in Rochestown is expected to grow its capacity to provide up to 64 school places in the short to medium term.

Minister Madigan said that her Department has been engaging with the NCSE and school authorities in Cork “to ensure that the necessary special education places are provided this year”.

“Enabling children with special educational needs to receive an education appropriate to their needs is a priority," she said.

"This year, just under 25% of the total Education budget or €2bn will be invested in supporting children with special educational needs and I will continue to prioritise supporting children with special educational needs in Budget 2023."

15,759 special class places will be available this year, including 2,312 new special class places. Minister Madigan said that the NCSE has advised this is a sufficient number of places to meet the expected need this school year.