Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 19:03

Principal recruitment underway for new special school in Cork suburb 

Minister Madigan acknowledged the work of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) and the school patrons Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) who have “engaged positively” in Cork. 
Principal recruitment underway for new special school in Cork suburb 

Minister Madigan said that Rochestown is one of three new schools across the country which will “provide a significant number of additional special school places”.

Ellen O'Regan

Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education, Josepha Madigan, has said that plans continue to advance for the opening of a new special school in Rochestown in the coming school year, as work is currently underway to hire a principal and decide the admissions process.

In an update on Wednesday, Minister Madigan acknowledged the work of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) and the school patrons Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) who have “engaged positively” in Cork. 

Providing additional places 

Minister Madigan said that Rochestown is one of three new schools across the country which will “provide a significant number of additional special school places”.

Cork ETB are the patron body of the new Rochestown Community Special School, and are working in conjunction with the NCSE and the Department of Education to advance planning for the opening of the school during the coming school year. 

Cork ETB are currently in the process of recruiting a principal and staff for the new special school.

The school is also working through its admission process for the new special school in collaboration with parents and the NCSE.

Pending a new permanent school building being provided, the new special school in Rochestown is expected to grow its capacity to provide up to 64 school places in the short to medium term.

Minister Madigan said that her Department has been engaging with the NCSE and school authorities in Cork “to ensure that the necessary special education places are provided this year”.

“Enabling children with special educational needs to receive an education appropriate to their needs is a priority," she said. 

"This year, just under 25% of the total Education budget or €2bn will be invested in supporting children with special educational needs and I will continue to prioritise supporting children with special educational needs in Budget 2023." 

15,759 special class places will be available this year, including 2,312 new special class places. Minister Madigan said that the NCSE has advised this is a sufficient number of places to meet the expected need this school year.

Read More

'It is a ray of hope for our future population': Significant expansion of special school provision across Cork city welcomed 

More in this section

Ukrainians mark their Independence Day with Cork city centre march Ukrainians mark their Independence Day with Cork city centre march
€130k worth of cannabis seized in Cork €130k worth of cannabis seized in Cork
Injured seagull in Cork given 'Garda escort' to local vets Injured seagull in Cork given 'Garda escort' to local vets
cork educationcork schools
Cork poet looks at how a Brendan Behan tribute to Michael Collins became a Greek resistance anthem

Cork poet looks at how a Brendan Behan tribute to Michael Collins became a Greek resistance anthem

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more