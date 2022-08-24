Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 14:55

€130k worth of cannabis seized in Cork

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.
Operation Tara - €130,000 Cannabis Seizure - Bantry, Co. Cork - 23rd August 2022

Echo reporter

Gardaí have seized €130,000 worth of cannabis following a search operation in Co Cork yesterday.

Shortly before 9:30pm yesterday evening, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Scart, Bantry.

During the course of the search 6.5kg of cannabis was located on the property.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2 2021. 

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

