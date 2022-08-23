Bishop announces priest appointments in Cloyne diocese

The Bishop of Cloyne has accepted the resignation of the Kilworth parish priest Canon Donal Leahy.

V Rev Canon Leahy is to retire and reside in Saleen.

Bishop William Crean made a number of appointments in the Diocese of Cloyne last weekend.

Rev. Patrick Corkery (Church Curate) in Youghal is to take on Fermoy and reside in Kilworth.

An t-Ath Seán MacCarthaigh, SP Ballyvourney, is to become the Adm of Kilnamartyra along with V Rev. Brian Boyle, who is the Adm. of Fermoy and will also to be Adm Kilworth In other changes, V Rev. Joseph O’Mahony, who is Adm of Kilnamartyra is to be Adm of Aghinagh and Rev. James Greene, CC Mallow to be Adm Clondrohid As well as this, Rev. Patrick McCarthy is returning from Sabbatical to be Church Curate of Inniscarra and Rev. Damien Lynch, (CC) of Inniscarra is to be (CC) of Mallow.

The Bishop also announced that Rev. Mark Hehir is to be Pilgrimage Director to the Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes and V. Rev. Gerard Condon, Parish Priest (PP) of Killavullen will be the Director of Mission and Ministry.

In this role, he will lead a team of lay people offering formation for parish leadership. In taking this on, he is vacating the role of Diocesan Advisor for Post Primary Schools which he has filled for many years.

The roles of Diocesan Advisor for both Post Primary and Primary schools will be announced in due course.

Bishop Crean thanked the priests for their continued work.

“I, as Bishop, and the people of the diocese are deeply grateful to our priests for their generosity of spirit and commitment.”

And recognizing the contribution of Canon Donal Leahy, Bishop Crean said: “As Canon Donal Leahy retires from full-time ministry, we are grateful to God for his ministry in the various parishes he served. We pray the blessing of serenity upon his retirement."

Bishop Crean wished all priests well in their new challenges.

“We pray too, for those taking on new assignments. Transition always brings its own demand. We pray the blessing of contentment upon them.”