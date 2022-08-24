'It's a privilege for me': Cork musician to entertain migrant children

CORK musician Áine Duffy has been awarded a grant to bring her ‘Duffbox’ to Direct Provision centres around the county.

After converting an old donkey box into a camper that doubles up as a stage, called the Duffbox, she travelled the county performing various outdoor gigs.

The idea came about during Covid-19 restrictions after all of her gigs and bookings were cancelled due to the virus.

Now, she is on the road again after launching a new Duffbox children’s project which will see her performing at various Direct Provision centres.

She hopes to put a smile on the faces of refugee children and to bring joy to people who find themselves in a very difficult situation.

Speaking to The Echo about the project, she said that kindness and empathy are key and that music “is scientifically proven to bring happiness. We are all just humans sharing the same planet,” she added.

She thanked Cork County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for the opportunity to bring the Duffbox and perform for the children at Direct Provision centres.

“It’s not an easy world for them and seeing the smiles the Duffbox has brought through music, it’s a privilege for me too.”

Ms Duffy highlighted the importance of people doing “any little thing” they can to help people in need such as those living at Direct Provision centres and said that this is something she can do to give back.

“Over the severest of lockdowns, I had teddies from my video I’ll Wear White’delivered to them and felt I could do more.

“I hope the world has a bit more empathy. Anyone could find themselves in this situation and it would be nice to know, as humans, we all had each other’s backs.

“If the Irish suddenly had to flee in a horrendous way, I would hope they too would be treated with some respect in other countries and not begrudged for what they have been given.

“I really believe all the people in Ireland should have a home. Hopefully, we can all come together with our skills as Ireland has been suffering from trade shortages and many more industries.

“Some people have too much, and some have nothing, it doesn’t make sense. So, I hope that I can inspire the children and bring them a moment of pure craic, inspiration and fun,” she said.