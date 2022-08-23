Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 11:56

Love Islander spotted on night out in Cork

"It was an absolute pleasure to have you," the team at Kino Cork said.
One of this year's Love Islanders has been spotted in Cork. Picture: Pexels

One of this year's Love Islanders has been spotted in Cork.

Ronan Keating's son Jack Keating, who entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, was seen partying in Kino this week.

Posting on Instagram, the team at Kino said: "So this happened yesterday. 

"Huge shoutout to Jack Keating and our very own Jay Ronic for coming into Kino for our end of summer party last night.

"It was an absolute pleasure to have you. 

Jack Keating. Picture: Jack keating via Instagram
Jack Keating. Picture: Jack keating via Instagram

"Probably one of the nicest people we have met so down to earth!

"Looking forward to having you back on the 17th - Kino is your house now."

