Nina Carberry calling on people to join her at Ballincollig parkrun

Ballincollig parkrun co-event directors Maretta Brennan and Suzi Quirke are extending a warm welcome to newcomers.
FORMER jockey and Vhi ambassador Nina Carberry is calling on all walkers, joggers, runners, and volunteers to join her at Ballincolling parkrun in Cork on Saturday for a special event celebrating Vhi’s More Than Running campaign.

More Than Running wants to encourage people to attend a parkrun this summer by highlighting the associated health benefits that taking part brings to its participants. Parkrun Ireland supports local communities in organising free, weekly, timed 5km runs every Saturday at 9.30am. Parkrun events are open to all ages and abilities.

In addition to the normal run on Saturday morning, Ms Carberry will be there to offer support and encouragement to newcomers and seasoned parkrunners alike.

After the route, there will be a lucky dip full of branded goodies, and a competition where two people can win two €50 One4All vouchers.

“If you’ve never completed a parkrun before or have just let your parkrun habit slip, we would encourage you to give it a go this weekend,” they said. 

“Vhi will be rewarding participants and volunteers so Saturday is a great opportunity to get active. Just register at parkrun.ie, bring your barcode, and we’ll see you at Ballincollig parkrun, for what should be a fun- filled morning.”

Ms Carberry added: 

“I’m really looking forward to helping and encouraging everyone at Ballincollig parkrun on Saturday morning. Parkrun is a brilliant way to get some exercise, socialise, and generally get your weekend off to a great start.

“What I love most about parkrun is how easy it is to get involved, no matter your current ability level. The health benefits of adding parkrun to your weekly routine means that by throwing on your runners on a Saturday morning, and going to your local parkrun event to walk, jog, run, or volunteer along the route, you’re setting yourself up not just for the weekend but for life. Hopefully I will see you there on Saturday.”

The event takes place on August 27 at 9.30am.

To register for a parkrun near you, visit www.parkrun.ie

