Popular food business in Cork city centre announces closure after five years

A popular confectionary business in the heart of Cork city, best known for its decadent donuts, has announced its imminent closure after five years in operation.

The Shack, located on the corner of Cook Street and Oliver Plunkett Street, took to Facebook yesterday to make the announcement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are posting this.

"After five years in business, we have made the hard decision to close the door.

"We absolutely loved serving everyone our donuts down through the years.

"We would like to hugely thank all the staff past and present for their hard work and dedication and of course to all of our wonderful customers, memories have been made and will be cherished," the business said.

It added that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day of trading.

The Shack will be open from 10am on Wednesday for its final week.