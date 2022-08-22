Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 10:45

Popular food business in Cork city centre announces closure after five years

The business located on the corner of Cook Street and Oliver Plunkett Street, took to social media yesterday to make the announcement.
Popular food business in Cork city centre announces closure after five years

The Shack, located on the corner of Cook Street and Oliver Plunkett Street, has announced its imminent closure after five years in operation. Stock image

Amy Nolan

A popular confectionary business in the heart of Cork city, best known for its decadent donuts, has announced its imminent closure after five years in operation. 

The Shack, located on the corner of Cook Street and Oliver Plunkett Street, took to Facebook yesterday to make the announcement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are posting this.

"After five years in business, we have made the hard decision to close the door.

"We absolutely loved serving everyone our donuts down through the years.

"We would like to hugely thank all the staff past and present for their hard work and dedication and of course to all of our wonderful customers, memories have been made and will be cherished," the business said. 

It added that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day of trading. 

The Shack will be open from 10am on Wednesday for its final week.

Read More

'A great privilege': Bresnan clan say farewell to English Market after 124 years 

More in this section

Gardaí launch investigation following incident in North Cork; man (20s) taken to hospital Gardaí launch investigation following incident in North Cork; man (20s) taken to hospital
'We're absolutely delighted': Cork councillor welcomes new arrival 'We're absolutely delighted': Cork councillor welcomes new arrival
Taoiseach: Robert Troy has ‘cleared the air’ in resolving declaration errors  Taoiseach: Robert Troy has ‘cleared the air’ in resolving declaration errors 
cork business
<p>Management assured that all emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.</p>

CUH makes appeal to public to only attend ED 'if absolutely necessary'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more