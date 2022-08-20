Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 11:00

Welcome return of Clonakilty Guitar Festival on the horizon

This year will see the world debut of the Guitar Town Walking Tour
Welcome return of Clonakilty Guitar Festival on the horizon

The scene at the International guitar festival at the Farmer’s market in Clonakilty, Co Cork in 2019. Picture Dan Linehan

Ellen O'Regan

CLONAKILTY is gearing up for 10 days of guitar-fuelled celebration next month, as the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival (CIGF) returns to the West Cork town from September 9-18.

This year will see the world debut of the Guitar Town Walking Tour. In the true tradition of the bardic poets of old, Sean Fitzgerald has written songs inspired by the stories and the people of Clonakilty, and will sing them on a guided walking tour through its streets.

The festival has also announced its second round of talented artists, who will be taking part in mostly free gigs all over town, as CIGF celebrates its 18th birthday.

Catch ‘The Deadlians’ for a combination of raw punk energy and traditional material, or ‘K3:lu’ for a dancefloor-filling frenetic fusion.

KIT features the triumphant return to Clonakilty of Katie Wighton, of the acclaimed All Our Exes Live in Texas, while US songwriters Anna Tivel and Jeffery Martin make their CIGF debuts.

Belfast noise rock group Enola Gay arrive fresh from knockout performances at SXSW and Eurosonic. Cork band The Shaker Hymn will be there hot on the heels of their latest record release, as well as festival veterans the Céilí AllStars.

Clonakilty’s own hero Bill Shanley will appear with a host of local heroes such as The Kates, Rawney, Mide Houlihan, Eve Clague, Anthony Noonan’s new project QUIET, The Bones Below, The Church and many more.

Big names already announced for the festival include Andy Irvine, Xylouris White, Marisa Anderson, Teke::Teke, Jeffery Martin, and John Spillane.

Organised alongside the IWA, Cope and other groups, a community outreach programme Reverb will ensure the festival is diffused across a wide range of settings and associations and will also include an educational programme.

CIGF has also been chosen by Cork County Council to be a part of their Green Festival Pilot Programme for 2022, and will be working with Native Events to implement waste reduction initiatives at the festival.

Ticketed shows are on sale, with more information on the CIGF website, clonguitarfest.com.

Read More

Pictures: Roses hit Cork on final stop of nationwide tour ahead of main event

More in this section

Cork on a Fork day four: What's on today?  Cork on a Fork day four: What's on today? 
Architect designing a commercial building Green Party request oral hearing into SHD on lands at Kilbarry
Cork Ukrainian population rises to almost 4,700 Cork Ukrainian population rises to almost 4,700
cork festivals
<p>Wavefield Recording Studios in Clonakilty have been running charity concerts in recent weeks to mark 10 years in business. Pictured is John Blek and Cathy Davey who performed as part of ‘The Decade Sessions’. Picture credit: Wavefield Recording Studios</p>

Charity concert series at West Cork recording studio concludes this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more