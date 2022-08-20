Cork on a Fork day four: What's on today? 

It’s finally the weekend, and it’s the second last day of Cork on a Fork festival. The inaugural foodie fest has seen the city come alive with tasty events since Wednesday, and there’s still loads to look forward to over the weekend.

The five day celebration of food features a long-table style street dinner, unique experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, free events, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun, night-time food experiences and more.

Today, why not take in everything the city has to offer on a walking food tour – Cork Tasting Trail Guided Tour will take you to all of Cork’s foodie hotspots, markets, pubs and retailers between 10am and 12pm.

Between 11am and 1pm you can enjoy free Clonakilty Black Pudding tasters on Caroline Street, and from 11:30am to 1pm you can enjoy yoga and sushi on the Boardwalk by Electric, with Sarah Daly from Alchemy School of Yoga (suitable for all yoga levels).

The Maldron Hotel are hosting a Family Barbeque on Beasley Street from 1pm to 5pm, with kids activities like giant Jenga, connect four, tug of war and more courtesy of Lets Play Cork.

Over at the Metropole, you can get a special Cork on a Fork afternoon tea between 1pm and 3:30pm. The Met x Maharani Afternoon Tea brings an “India meets Cork” fusion, inspired by local producer Maharani Gin and presented by The Met's new head chef Vasil Baci.

You can learn how to make your own nutritious and tasty Irish sourdough bread at a workshop in Callanan’s Bar from 2pm to 4pm, with Dr. Fanny Leenhardt-Cohalan and wellbread.ie speaking all about heritage wheat varieties harvested just 15km from Cork city – and you’ll even get some dough that you can take home to bake.

The Cornstore are hosting Tapas on the Terrace all afternoon from 2pm to 6pm, where you can enjoy a Summer Gin (a local gin, distilled at Ballyvolane House, Castlelyons) with a choice of locally sourced Cornstore Tapas.

Over on Harley Street, the Beats and Bites Barbeque from 4pm to 9pm will have food, cocktails, coffee and wine, all to the tune of live jazz latin music with The Underskore Orchestra.

The Bookshelf at the Elysian is opening late to host a one-off 4-course dinner experience for the Festival, from 6pm, with a specially created menu filled with produce and drinks from the region.

Later tonight, join the Bites and Beats Festival Afterparty at Coqbull, where you can sample their new Coqtail and Bar Bites menus, with music from well known Cork DJ duo, Vinyl Below.

Today and every day until Sunday, you can take part in the Cork on a Fork Special Trail, as participating restaurants and venues have special Cork on a Fork menus, specials, and tasting plates to try out the best in local produce.

Today is the last day of Cork City Library’s cookbook exchange, so head to Grand Parade today where you can swap out your old cookbooks for something new.

You can also use your Café “Disloyalty Card” until Sunday, that will get you your fifth coffee free as you try out different independent cafes across the city.

Cork on a Fork Fest is supported by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to establish Cork city as a vibrant food destination and as part of Cork’s efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy, in support of the Report of the National Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media.