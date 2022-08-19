Cork and Kerry ambulances 11 minutes behind target response times

It took ambulances 30 minutes on average to arrive at so-called Echo and Delta calls in the first six months of 2022, which is much slower than the target of 19 minutes.
Sinn Féin obtained the figures from the National Ambulance Service (NAS) following a recent parliamentary question from health spokesperson David Cullinane.
A Cork paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, said he wasn’t “one bit surprised by these figures”.
He cited a lack of personnel in Cork city and county which means that paramedics are often covering huge geographical distances for the increased average ambulance response time.
“HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) demand 19-minute response for the high-priority calls. Delta calls are being allocated to ambulances within 90 seconds which is the requirement, but those ambulances could be hours away,” he said.
The frontline worker said that members of NAS are doing calls all over the region.