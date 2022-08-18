Indiependence reveals dates and ticket details for 2023

Indiependence has confirmed dates and details for 2023, as the summer festival returns to Mitchelstown next August.

Organisers have announced that INDIE23 will take place in Mitchelstown on August 4th, 5th and 6th, 2023, and eager beavers can pick up early bird tickets from next week.

Indiependence returns to Mitchelstown next August, with headliners due to be announced in the coming weeks.

There’s a few weeks to go before next year’s headliners are announced, but to give you an idea of what to expect, this August Bank Holiday weekend saw Fatboy Slim, Bastille, Becky Hill, Rudimental, Lyra and Jenny Greene rocking the INDIE22 stage.

Early Bird tickets and VIP upgrades go on sale on Thursday August 25th from 10am, with tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Early bird prices for weekend camping tickets are €149, or €179 with an Arena VIP Upgrade.

New for 2023 is a weekend non-camping ticket, for those who want to experience the festival atmosphere but head home each night!

Early bird prices for non-camping weekend tickets are €129, or €159 with a VIP Upgrade.

All ticket prices include booking fees, but additional charges may apply.

In addition to announcing the details for 2023, the team at Indiependence also announced the clubs and charities that have benefitted from this year’s donations.

Over the past decade plus, Indie has donated in excess of €150,000 to local causes. This year’s top beneficiaries were Special Friends Mitchelstown, who received €7,500.

Presentation to Paul Horgan and Brian Burke on behalf of Schools Coaching Programme. L-R John Finn, Kieran Walsh, Paul Horgan, Mark Noonan, Brian Burke. Front row: Aaron Horgan, Saoirse Horgan, Dara Horgan and Daire Burke

Indiependence has also donated to local schools’ GAA coaching, Croi Cora, Mitchelstownn Rugby Club, Tearmonn Ui Chaoimh, Mitchelstown GAA, Mitchelstown Community Council and Mitchelstown Ladies Football and Park United.