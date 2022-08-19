Cork on a Fork day three: What's on today?

We’re halfway through Cork on a Fork food festival, and Friday’s jam packed schedule is full of foodie events for you sink your teeth into.

The five day celebration of food features a long-table style street dinner, unique experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, free events, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun, night-time food experiences and more.

The team who hosted Wednesday's “A Taste of Princes Street Dinner” which included Princes Street restaurants Nash19, Quinlan’s Seafood Restaurant, Ristorante Rossini, Tedos Tapas & Wine Bar, Oakfire Pizza, Burnt Pizza and Clancy’s Photo Joleen Cronin

Learn how to take the ultimate foodie insta pic at Sketch at the Imperial, as they’re hosting a workshop on social media food photography from 11:30am to 1pm.

Over at the Marina Market, Oak Fire Pizza are giving a free authentic pizza making and tasting masterclass at 11am.

Take in everything the city has to offer on a walking food tour – Cork City Food History Tour will take you on a tasting adventure around the historic parts of the city from 10am to 12pm, while later today at 4:30pm to 7:30pm, the Taste of Cork Tapas Experience brings you on a walk around all of Cork’s finest outdoor dining areas.

At lunchtime, there’s tutored beer tasting in Elbow Lane from 12pm, while at Ristorante Rossini you can watch a demo of pasta being made in a pecorino wheel from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. You can also catch some lunchtime opera on Princes Street while you eat, as Cork soprano Emma Nash will be performing between 2pm and 3pm.

Claire Lyons and food blogger Billy Lyons, Sean Hayes, Blackrock and Russell Garrett, master brewer at Tutored Beer Tasting at Elbow Lane. Photo Joleen Cronin

At the Cornstore, you can enjoy Tapas on the Terrace all afternoon from 2pm to 6pm, while over on Caroline Street there’s fun for all the family at a special Play Lunch from 2pm to 4pm, where you can grab a bite while children have fun with Lets Play Cork activities and games. There’ll be everything from giant Jenga to tug of war, all facilitated by an experienced coach.

Later tonight, Coqbull are hosting the Bites and Beats Festival After Party from 7:30pm, sampling their new Coqtail and Bar Bites menus with tunes from Cork DJ duo Vinyl Below.

Finish off your Friday with a Brazilian Celebration Party in Crane Lane from 11pm, where you can try speciality Brazilian food supplied by Golden Bites Brazilian Snack House.

Today and every day until Sunday, you can take part in the Cork on a Fork Special Trail, as participating restaurants and venues have special Cork on a Fork menus, specials, and tasting plates to try out the best in local produce.

Cork City Library are hosting a cookbook exchange this week from Wednesday to Saturday, where you can swap out your old cookbooks for something new.

You can also use your Café “Disloyalty Card” until Sunday, that will get you your fifth coffee free as you try out different independent cafes across the city.

Cork on a Fork Fest is supported by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to establish Cork city as a vibrant food destination and as part of Cork’s efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy, in support of the Report of the National Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media.