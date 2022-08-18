Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Cork on a Fork day two: What's on today? 

It’s the second day of Cork on a Fork food festival, and there’s plenty to do around the city to make it a tasty Thursday.
Cork on a Fork day two: What's on today? 

English Market Cooking Demo with Orla McAndrew and her assistant Ber Howard during Cork on a Fork Festival, a new food festival running across Cork City centre until Sunday, August 21. Photo Joleen Cronin

Ellen O'Regan

It’s day two of Cork on a Fork food festival, and there’s plenty to do around the city to make it a tasty Thursday.

The five day celebration of food features a long-table style street dinner, unique experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, free events, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun, night-time food experiences and more.

Take in everything the city has to offer today on a walking food tour – Cork City Food History Tour will take you on a tasting adventure around the historic parts of the city from 10am to 12pm, while later today at 4:30pm to 7:30pm, the Taste of Cork Tapas Experience brings you on a walk around all of Cork’s finest outdoor dining areas.

Swing by the Marina Market from 11am to 12pm this morning for a Family Pizza Making Workshop with Oakfire Pizza.

At lunchtime there’s Tutored Beer Tasting at Elbow Lane Brewery (12pm), while over at the Crawford Art Gallery Theatre you can catch a free live Neighbourfood podcast, featuring special guest Yasmin Hyde, founder of Ballymaloe Foods and daughter of Irish food hero Myrtle Allen (1pm-2pm).

The Cornstore are doing Tapas on the Terrace all afternoon from 2pm to 6pm, while over at the Oyster Tavern you can try out Oyster 3 Ways at 5:30pm, accompanied by drinks pairings of Cork Stout, prosecco and Cork Cider.

For jazz fans, Thyme at Seventy-Six on the Mall are hosting Showthyme from 5pm – 7pm, featuring the best local produce and live jazz music. Later on at 9pm, catch a Jazz Jam Session at 115 Café, with coffee, wine and some bites.

Dwyers of Cork have a special festival pop up bar from 6pm to 8pm, serving Kinsale Gin creations, while the Crawford Art Gallery is hosting a free guided tour from 6:30pm around their major summer exhibition, Meat and Potatoes.

Today and every day until Sunday, you can take part in the Cork on a Fork Special Trail, as participating restaurants and venues have special Cork on a Fork menus, specials, and tasting plates to try out the best in local produce.

Cork City Library are hosting a cookbook exchange this week from Wednesday to Saturday, where you can swap out your old cookbooks for something new.

You can also use your Café “Disloyalty Card” until Sunday, that will get you your fifth coffee free as you try out different independent cafes across the city.

Cork on a Fork Fest is supported by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to establish Cork city as a vibrant food destination and as part of Cork’s efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy, in support of the Report of the National Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media.

More in this section

An Post release new stamp marking centenary of Michael Collins' death An Post release new stamp marking centenary of Michael Collins' death
City plan reopens to consultation following call from minister to change some aspects City plan reopens to consultation following call from minister to change some aspects
Former Cork city councillor appears before court charged with harassment of female  Former Cork city councillor appears before court charged with harassment of female 
cork on a forkfoodfood festivalcork city
<p>The Fish Wife has announced on its social media page that after nearly 12 years in business it will be closing up. Stock image</p>

Well-known Cork city centre business to close its doors

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more