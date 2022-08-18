Cork on a Fork day two: What's on today? 

It’s day two of Cork on a Fork food festival, and there’s plenty to do around the city to make it a tasty Thursday.

The five day celebration of food features a long-table style street dinner, unique experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, free events, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun, night-time food experiences and more.

Take in everything the city has to offer today on a walking food tour – Cork City Food History Tour will take you on a tasting adventure around the historic parts of the city from 10am to 12pm, while later today at 4:30pm to 7:30pm, the Taste of Cork Tapas Experience brings you on a walk around all of Cork’s finest outdoor dining areas.

Swing by the Marina Market from 11am to 12pm this morning for a Family Pizza Making Workshop with Oakfire Pizza.

At lunchtime there’s Tutored Beer Tasting at Elbow Lane Brewery (12pm), while over at the Crawford Art Gallery Theatre you can catch a free live Neighbourfood podcast, featuring special guest Yasmin Hyde, founder of Ballymaloe Foods and daughter of Irish food hero Myrtle Allen (1pm-2pm).

The Cornstore are doing Tapas on the Terrace all afternoon from 2pm to 6pm, while over at the Oyster Tavern you can try out Oyster 3 Ways at 5:30pm, accompanied by drinks pairings of Cork Stout, prosecco and Cork Cider.

For jazz fans, Thyme at Seventy-Six on the Mall are hosting Showthyme from 5pm – 7pm, featuring the best local produce and live jazz music. Later on at 9pm, catch a Jazz Jam Session at 115 Café, with coffee, wine and some bites.

Dwyers of Cork have a special festival pop up bar from 6pm to 8pm, serving Kinsale Gin creations, while the Crawford Art Gallery is hosting a free guided tour from 6:30pm around their major summer exhibition, Meat and Potatoes.

Today and every day until Sunday, you can take part in the Cork on a Fork Special Trail, as participating restaurants and venues have special Cork on a Fork menus, specials, and tasting plates to try out the best in local produce.

Cork City Library are hosting a cookbook exchange this week from Wednesday to Saturday, where you can swap out your old cookbooks for something new.

You can also use your Café “Disloyalty Card” until Sunday, that will get you your fifth coffee free as you try out different independent cafes across the city.

Cork on a Fork Fest is supported by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to establish Cork city as a vibrant food destination and as part of Cork’s efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy, in support of the Report of the National Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media.