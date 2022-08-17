Cork hospital urges public to avail of other care services where possible

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 14:08

It comes as the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) experiences a surge in Emergency Department (ED) demand.
Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has appealed to members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Breda Graham

It comes as the hospital experiences a surge in Emergency Department (ED) demand due to an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients.

This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs coupled with the challenge of managing Covid-19 presentations.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that MUH’s escalation plan has been fully implemented to deal with the high number of attendees and the concomitant demand for inpatient beds.

“Additional surge beds have been opened and, where feasible, other hospitals and community settings are being utilised for patient procedures. The hospital is prioritising patients requiring urgent time-sensitive care.

Mercy University Hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus.” 

The public has been reminded that SouthDoc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

Hospital management have also assured that patient care is a priority and that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for but said that it is “regrettable” that patients are experiencing delays.

