Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 11:25

The list was compiled by reusable bottles company, Ocean Bottle, which looked at the most recent water quality data in 817 waterways across Ireland and the UK.
Two Cork beaches rank in top 20 of Ireland and the UK’s best ‘hidden gem’ swimming locations

Oysterhaven Bay Beach and Garnish Beach were named in ‘The UK and Ireland’s Top 20 Wild Swimming Hidden Gems’ on a list compiled by reusable bottles company, Ocean Bottle.Pictured is Garnish Beach. Photo by Mike Brown from his book, 'Wild Water, Wild Light'. 

Amy Nolan

Two Cork beaches have been recognised as two of the best hidden gem swimming locations across Ireland and the UK.

Oysterhaven Bay Beach and Garnish Beach were named in ‘The UK and Ireland’s Top 20 Wild Swimming Hidden Gems’ on a list compiled by reusable bottles company, Ocean Bottle.

In creating the list, the British company looked at the most recent water quality data in 817 waterways across Ireland and the UK.

They then cross-examined it with each waterway’s rating and number of reviews on Google to determine the best wild swimming spots.

Hidden gems were determined by the number of reviews, with spots with fewer reviews ranking higher up. 

Water cleanliness was judged by the E.coli and Enterococci count, which in Ireland was assessed by data collected by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

On the hidden gems list Oysterhaven Bay Beach ranked in eighth position whilst Garnish Beach in West Cork came in at number 14.

The best hidden gem spot was Aillebrack/Silverhill Beach in Galway.

For more information see Ocean Bottle's blog post about the best swimming spots. 

