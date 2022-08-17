Cork man's gruelling 250km charity kayak trek for charity

WHEN Jon Hynes undertook a five-day, 253km kayak trip along Cork’s rugged coastline, he could call on a lifetime of training.

“I started kayaking while I was in the Scouts with a local canoe club when I was 12, so I am in my 38th year of kayaking, says the Kinsale man.

Jon, a father of two, did the marathon voyage in aid of ARC House Cork, after his wife Alayne benefited from the wonderful support there.

“I am a life-long kayaker and someone who lives beside the sea,” he says.

“I had already kayaked around Ireland in 34 days. I have a fascination with the Cork coastline and I do many day and weekend trips to its various highlights. I wanted to kayak this trip all in one go.”

Jon Hynes and his wife Alayne. He decided to raise money for ARC House Cork after she benefited from it support following her cancer diagnosis.

Jon planned well in advance of his mammoth challenge for ARC House Cork.

“I had been planning for a long time and knew the task in hand, so it was a case of sitting, watching, and waiting for a suitable weather window to execute my plan,” he says.

“The first day from Ardgroom southwards was in fairly lumpy, awkward seas but always close to shore.

“Day two was the biggest challenge when I went through the Dursey Sound, came out Crow Head and took a straight line, open crossing to Mizen Head, which was very challenging in that I was solo, and when I go to Mizen I still have to navigate through its renowned Tide Race which was in full flight. All in all, that day was 57km.

“Day three was long but favourable and very hot and totalled 54km.

"But day four was mentally tough, whilst the distance was lesser at 44km, it was the awkward, lumpy seas with erratic swell that made it long and hard.”

Jon is a determined person.

“I remained positive and dug it out stroke by stroke,” he says.

“The last day was just a blast as I had the home straight feeling towards Youghal.

“The overall trip distance came in at 253km and I loved every bit of it. I have been on many trips before and the joy in them can be found in managing the whole range of requirements - navigation, wind, weather, tides, food, hydration, camping, rest, and making decisions often in very dynamic conditions.

“I am very proud to be part of the Irish Sea Kayaking community,” says Jon. “We do things safely but with a great sense of adventure.”

Jon admits it was difficult when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Ah yes, I was moved,” he says. “I mean, when a doctor confirms that your wife has been diagnosed with cancer, you can either crumble or go into battle mode. I chose battle mode and did everything I could do to support Alayne, looking after things at home, and of course our two daughters, Aoife and Sinead, so that she could remain focused on not worrying and getting through a rigorous treatment program.

“I said to myself at the time, ‘put your feelings to one side, there will be time for that after and do the best you can for Alayne’.”

“So my fund-raising trip was a way of saying thank-you, showing solidarity with other women going through cancer and indeed to their husbands/partners, that I care about them and want to make sure others have the same supports she had in her time of need.

“Being alone at sea while on my trip gave me a lot of time to be grateful and think of those around me.”

The route of the fundraising paddle by Jon Hynes to raise funds for Cork ARC

ARC House Cork helps people who have received a cancer diagnosis.

“I remember when Alayne received her care pack in the early days of her diagnosis in March, 2019, and she received a beautiful knitted blanket that she used for chemotherapy sessions,” says Jon.

“The thought that someone whom they didn’t even know had the kindness to knit a beautiful blanket...

“The blanket became very important, a place of refuge, keeping Alyane warm through all those tough chemotherapy sessions.”

ARC House Cork has a complete range of services - education, emotional support, exercise programs, well-being and complementary therapies and more.

“We know that a lot of funding and work done by many at ARC House Cork is voluntary,” says Jon.

“We were very touched by how people we didn’t know could show such kindness and empathy.

“Of course, there are many professionals working with Cork ARC too, so we were just so grateful to know that someone had Alayne’s back in a time where she needed a lot of support both physically, mentally and emotionally.

“For me as her husband, and indeed for our two teenage daughters, we also drew strength from the fact she was being so well cared for.”

What did Aoife and Sinead think of their dad’s brave gesture on behalf of ARC House?

“To be honest, it was nothing special to them, they are very used to me being away out on the sea and going about various adventures and getting stuck into life,” says Jon.

“I hope in time they might look back on my show of solidarity to women and their cancer diagnosis. Deep down I am sure they are proud of their dad!

“My wider family were very supportive and they trust me whenever I am at sea to make the right decisions and come back safe and I value their trust in me greatly.”

Jon lives for the sea.

“People who know me well, know that I live for the sea,” he says.

“Fortunately, my day job as manager of two busy Outdoor Education Centres in Schull and Kinsale means that I spend a lot of time training others at sea.

“I’m already thinking, what’s next!”

How is Alayne now?

“She is great thankfully and this is testament to the expert care she received in both CUH and the South Infirmary, and of course with ARC House Cork,” says Jon.

“Even though she is one of the most calm and patient people I know, her willpower and determination got her through her diagnosis and treatment with surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, medication and all that comes with that. She was a tremendous source of inspiration to me.

“She is now healthy, happy, active in her own pursuits and back at work. We are forever grateful for that care that she received.”

Jon raised in excess of €7,000 for ARC House Cork, far more than he hoped when he set out.

“I was blown away by people’s support financially for this,” he says.

Jon Hynes has been kayaking since he was 12 and says he always feel at home on the open sea

“I thought reaching my initial target of €5,000 would be a stretch, but to raise over €7,000 is a source of great inspiration to me in terms of the kindness from many people I know, but also to learn from those whom I don’t know but wanted to support and acknowledge ARC House Cork and their great work.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me.

“Yes, the trip was hard at times but really it was my way of saying’ stay strong’ to all those affected by breast cancer.

“I love big challenges and the parallels in life that I draw from adventure to real life are very real. I hope I can continue to help others by my actions.”

ARC House Cork were delighted with Jon’s fundraising efforts.

“We are so grateful to Jon for his incredible fund-raising efforts,” said a spokesperson.

“Jon had so many kind words to say about how our services supported his wonderful wife, Alayne during her illness and how he wanted to give back in his own way.

“We provide our services free of charge and can only continue to do so with the support of people like Jon.

“The amount he raised will contribute to helping others whose lives have been affected by cancer and we want to say a big thank you to all who donated.”