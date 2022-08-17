Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 09:00

After all ... they're ours: Frank and Walters announce Cork gig 

It’s been an eventful few years for the band. 
Hometown heroes: The Frank and Walters return to Cyprus Avenue on December 16. Picture: Shane J Horan

Donal O’Keeffe

Cork band The Frank and Walters have announced a hometown gig with a December return to Cyprus Avenue.

The band, beloved in Cork since their 1989 debut, have enjoyed something of a career revival in recent years, thanks in no small part to Dublin Hill natives Conor MacSweeney and Jock O’Keeffe, and their loveable nemesis Billy Murphy.

It’s been an eventful few years for the band with the release of their latest album Songs for the Walking Wounded in 2016 and a European tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their second album Grand Parade in 2017.

2018 had began with the band beginning work on the next album when, a quarter of a century after The Franks gate-crashed the UK Top 20 with their hit “After All”, the track found a whole new audience in a classic television moment on The Young Offenders.

Billy Murphy led a literally captive audience in a chorus of the indie anthem on a hijacked bus on the far side of Youghal, and the song soon hit Number 1 on iTunes.

The Frank and Walters play Cyprus Avenue on 16 December in what is likely to be a heroic homecoming. 

Tickets go on sale at 9am, Friday 19 August on cyprusavenue.ie.

musicyoung offenders
