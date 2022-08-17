Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 08:03

Paul Mescal plans West Cork move with Phoebe Bridgers

It hasn't come completely out of the blue, the pair have been seen on previous visits to Cork and nearby Kinsale. 
Paul Mescal in Schull for the Fastnet Cork Film Festival 2022. Picture: Johannes Eisele

Echo reporter

There are two new celebrities for star-spotters in West Cork to watch out for, with reports that actor Paul Mescal and musician Phoebe Bridger are buying a home in the Schull/Ballydehob area. 

Not exactly your typical first-time buyers - Irishman Mescal shot to global fame with his role in Normal People while American singer/songwriter Bridger has won and been nominated for numerous awards since the release of her first solo album in 2017. 

hoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal attend "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
The couple have been together for two years and now, according to the Irish Examiner, they are in the process of buying an old farmhouse in spectacular West Cork. 

It hasn't come completely out of the blue, the pair have been seen on previous visits to Cork and nearby Kinsale and Mescal attended Fastnet Film Festival in Schull in May this year. 

Move over Saoirse Ronan and Jeremy Irons, there are some new A-listers in town! 

