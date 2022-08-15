'A little support can go a long way': Knocknaheeny centre offers pupils an alternative

FOUNDED over 30 years ago, the Youthreach Knocknaheeny centre is one of 12 in Cork operating under the aegis of Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB).

Youthreach is an alternative education and training programme for students who, for a variety of reasons, have left mainstream education.

As well as providing education and training, Youthreach provides students with individualised support, with a focus on personal development and a secure and safe environment where students are seen as individuals with a wide range of strengths and needs.

The 25-place centre in Knocknaheeny is open to those aged 15-19 and is “all about the individual”.

“We do an individual learning plan so when a student comes in, we see where they’re at and we work from there,” centre co-ordinator Orla Butler told The Echo.

The centre celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. Pictured unveiling the plaque is Ray McCarthy, former Principal of Terence MacSwiney Community College. Picture: Jim Coughlan

As well as offering a wide range of the typical academic subjects, a holistic approach to learning is a key focus for the centre, with practical life skills and community work also part of the educational experience for students.

Equality key to ethos

“Everyone is equal,” said resource teacher Letitia McSweeney, speaking about the ethos of the centre.

“The kids call us by our first names and we have huge bonds with them — they never want to leave!

“Some of them we can’t get rid of — they keep calling in,” she laughed.

The QQI Level 3 and Level 4 certificates, Junior Cert and Leaving Cert equivalents, are the main qualifications students at the centre work towards.

“There’s no exams, they’re portfolio based so it alleviates stress for the students,” Letitia explained.

“You can progress then onto Cork College of FET and do QQI Level 5, 6 and then onto MTU or UCC,” Orla said.

“There’s a belief that the Leaving Cert is the be-all and end-all but there’s alternative ways.

“This is just an alternative way for when it doesn’t work in the mainstream,” she said.

This was echoed by Letitia who said there isn’t a one-size-fits-all when it comes to education.

“We need to get away, I think, from that sense that you’re a failure if it [mainstream school] doesn’t fit you.

“Youthreach should just be seen as an alternative route, not a failed route, just a different one. Second chance isn’t always a good phrase because it implies you failed the first chance,” she said.

“We’re really proud of the achievements of our former students.

“We have a couple of guys in the Army, we have a girl doing law in UCC, we have another girl about to start accountancy in MTU… people who wouldn’t leave the bedroom before who are now in further education or employment,” she said.

Youthreach showed Shane a different way

One former student who has achieved a great deal of success is Shane Cunningham. Living in Churchfield, Shane, 30, said going to Youthreach was the “best move” he ever made.

Shane Cunningham is a former student at Youthreach Knocknaheeny.

“[Mainstream] school is not for everybody. I thought there was no hope for me until I went in there [to Youthreach Knocknaheeny] and they just showed me different ways and different courses,” he told The Echo.

“I have nothing but good things to say about it. The people up there, what they do for people is just unbelievable.

“They made time for everybody in there.

“There was no one pushed aside and they’d make you work in there as well which was the best thing — you couldn’t hide away in the corner and try and dodge things!

“We started learning Spanish in there and I hated languages in secondary school — we did French — but I loved the Spanish then and I picked it up very fast because, as I say, they won’t leave you alone, you’re not allowed to hide away in the corner, you’re made do the work and it stands to you.

“But it’s not as a forced thing, it’s more showing you the benefit for yourself,” Shane explained.

He said there is a perception that those who choose to pursue alternative routes of education are “bad kids” but that “they’re just the kids who didn’t settle in normal school”.

After leaving Youthreach, Shane joined the Army and said that skills he learned at the centre have stood to him to this day, over 10 years on.

“The biggest thing I learned was timekeeping and that what you put into things you’ll get out. It stands to me now today with everything I have going on in my own life.

“Last year I started my own business with my buddy. I have boxing as well, I box at an international level, and I’ve the Army too so I have a lot going on!”

Youthreach, he said, instilled him with the self-belief that he could reach his goals. “People said to me when you went into the Army, I didn’t think you’d last.

“You need a bit of support and Youthreach really gave me that support and a bit of confidence in myself that I could drive forward with my own life and that I can do things.”

