Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 08:45

Northside story: Cork man’s play has a local twist

The Story follows Tom Walsh, whose fascination with Sherlock Holmes inspires the search for his missing best friend.
Northside story: Cork man’s play has a local twist

Cork playwright Timmy O'Mahony's production 'The Story' will be staged from August 17 to August 20.

Sarah Horgan

An original play about a Cork man’s search for his missing best friend is set to charm audiences as part of Cork Arts Theatre’s Summer programme.

Cork playwright Timmy O’Mahony’s production The Story will be staged from August 17 to August 20 following a successful run in venues across Cork.

The Story follows Tom Walsh, whose fascination with Sherlock Holmes inspires the search for his missing best friend. Previously confined to his home watching movies, Tom is now forced to venture outside in search of the truth.

His detective skills are put to the test in a frantic effort to save George before it’s too late.

Slowly but surely he attempts to find his way into the world again.

Timmy developed the script under the guidance of Corcadorca’s Pat Kiernan following the success of his previous works including Saviour, Symphony No.5, and Dancing Dogs.

Timmy said he is looking forward to the event.

‘’I am delighted to be able to bring this play to a local audience thanks to Fin Flynn and the team at the Cork Arts Theatre who have programmed this as part of their summer programme,” he said.

“The action in the play takes place in nearby Shandon on a summers evening, so it’s the perfect time and setting for what I hope will be an hour of mystery, laughter, and a character’s journey which people can relate to”.

To find out more about Cork arts Theatre productions visit corkartstheatre.com

Read More

Characters of Cork: Dolores happy with stage of life

More in this section

Warnings issued as temperatures could go above 30C in some areas  Warnings issued as temperatures could go above 30C in some areas 
PICS: Westlife the best life at the Páirc PICS: Westlife the best life at the Páirc
DENIS SCANNELL 'The people of Cork want it': Renaming of Anglesea Street delayed 
cork artstheatre
<p>One eye-witness told The Echo he had heard “the biggest bang you could imagine” as the EOD team – formerly known as the bomb squad – carried out the controlled explosion. File image. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

'The biggest bang you could imagine': Controlled explosion carried out at UCC 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more