Northside story: Cork man’s play has a local twist

An original play about a Cork man’s search for his missing best friend is set to charm audiences as part of Cork Arts Theatre’s Summer programme.

Cork playwright Timmy O’Mahony’s production The Story will be staged from August 17 to August 20 following a successful run in venues across Cork.

The Story follows Tom Walsh, whose fascination with Sherlock Holmes inspires the search for his missing best friend. Previously confined to his home watching movies, Tom is now forced to venture outside in search of the truth.

His detective skills are put to the test in a frantic effort to save George before it’s too late.

Slowly but surely he attempts to find his way into the world again.

Timmy developed the script under the guidance of Corcadorca’s Pat Kiernan following the success of his previous works including Saviour, Symphony No.5, and Dancing Dogs.

Timmy said he is looking forward to the event.

‘’I am delighted to be able to bring this play to a local audience thanks to Fin Flynn and the team at the Cork Arts Theatre who have programmed this as part of their summer programme,” he said.

“The action in the play takes place in nearby Shandon on a summers evening, so it’s the perfect time and setting for what I hope will be an hour of mystery, laughter, and a character’s journey which people can relate to”.

To find out more about Cork arts Theatre productions visit corkartstheatre.com.