'The people of Cork want it': Renaming of Anglesea Street delayed 

Speaking of Terence’s sisters, he said: “What they did for their brother and the Republican movement and the city and the State was unbelievable.”
Yesterday marked 102 years since MacSwiney’s arrest by British forces on charges of sedition.
He died on 25 October 1920, in Brixton Prison, after 74 days on hunger strike.
Cork City Council told The Echo that the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has “made assurances that they will bear in mind Cork City Council’s interest in this matter” and will keep the local authority “updated on progress”.