Frustration at delays completing new council homes on northside

CALLS have been made for works on a city council housing scheme on the northside of Cork to be expedited.

As part of the Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project, 24 new residential units are being constructed on a site which is in the ownership of Cork City Council, situated at Kilmore Road Lower in Knocknaheeny.

Construction began over two years ago, but the scheme has not yet been completed, sparking concern from people in the locality.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould called for the units — which are near completion — to be turned over to residents, and implored the city council to fast-track the delivery of the remaining units.

“We’re asking Cork City Council now to step in, to give out the houses that are almost finished to families who badly need them, and to ensure that the rest of the development is fast-tracked and delivered as soon as possible,” he said.

His party colleague, Cllr Mick Nugent, also criticised the delays.

“This is phase two of the City Northwest Regeneration scheme providing 24 new homes,” said. “These homes will go to local residents in the area.

"The delay is unfortunate and hopefully it will be rectified as soon as possible.”

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said a “number of people have been onto us in relation to these properties”.

“They want them, they’re going to be a beautiful home for the future of Knocknaheeny,” he said.

In October last year, a spokesperson for the city council cited the pandemic, along with labour, and material shortages as reasons behind the delay.

“The delivery of construction projects nationwide has been impacted by Covid-19, the availability of labour, and materials in the past 18 months.

“The council continue to work with the appointed contractor to mitigate these impacts, including where appropriate, changes to the sequencing of construction works,” the spokesperson told The Echo.

The CNWQR project includes a number of phases of demolition and new-build housing projects, to be delivered over a long-term period.

The vision of the CNWQR strategy is to “create better homes, enhance social and economic opportunities, improve transport links, and create better, and safer streets, squares, and parks”.