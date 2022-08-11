Popular Dublin business opens new studio in Cork city

Bespoke piercing and jewellery business Pierced has opened its first studio outside of Dublin, located in the heart of Cork city.

The brand new studio opened its doors on 9 Winthrop Street earlier this week, with a launch party taking place on Tuesday.

In Dublin, Pierced currently operates in three locations, on Camden Street Lower, Jervis Shopping Centre and at The Square Towncentre in Tallaght.

The company announced it was to open its first studio on Leeside a number of weeks ago saying:

“You didn’t think we’d stop at Dublin did you? We’re delighted to announce that we will be opening Pierced Cork on August 9th!

“Our beautiful studio will be located on Winthrop Street in Cork city and is being prepared at this very second.”

For more info see pierced.ie.