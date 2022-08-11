Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 17:07

Popular Dublin business opens new studio in Cork city

The studio opened its doors on 9 Winthrop Street earlier this week.
Popular Dublin business opens new studio in Cork city

Bespoke piercing and jewellery business Pierced has opened its first studio outside of Dublin, located in the heart of Cork city. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Bespoke piercing and jewellery business Pierced has opened its first studio outside of Dublin, located in the heart of Cork city.

The brand new studio opened its doors on 9 Winthrop Street earlier this week, with a launch party taking place on Tuesday.

In Dublin, Pierced currently operates in three locations, on Camden Street Lower, Jervis Shopping Centre and at The Square Towncentre in Tallaght.

The company announced it was to open its first studio on Leeside a number of weeks ago saying:

“You didn’t think we’d stop at Dublin did you? We’re delighted to announce that we will be opening Pierced Cork on August 9th!

“Our beautiful studio will be located on Winthrop Street in Cork city and is being prepared at this very second.” 

For more info see pierced.ie.

Read More

'Such a hole in the centre of Cork city': Delight as former Debenhams store hits market

More in this section

Crane en route to move overturned truck on busy Cork road Crane en route to move overturned truck on busy Cork road
Woman checking quality of coffee 'Marks similar to pest gnawing' on food forces short closure of Cork business
Former Dragons' Den star expands recruitment firm with new Cork office Former Dragons' Den star expands recruitment firm with new Cork office
cork businesscork city centre
Public reminded to have their say on proposed upgrade of East Cork railway line

Public reminded to have their say on proposed upgrade of East Cork railway line

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more