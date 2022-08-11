'Marks similar to pest gnawing' on food forces short closure of Cork business

A Cork business was closed for a short period in July following an inspection by the Health Service Executive at its premises.

Superfruit at The English Market was closed from July 19-22 following the discovery of "a grave and immediate danger to public health".

The order was served on Company Secretary of Fruit Retailers (The Market) Limited under the FSAI Act 1998.

According to the inspection report, what was observed during the inspection included:

"Extensive rodent droppings were noted under display units on the shop floor.

"A large amount of monkey nuts were observed with marks similar to pest gnawing.

"A box of monkey nuts was on display to customers on the shop floor. Many bags had holes similar to gnawing by rodents. There was monkey nut debris within the display box with similar gnaw marks."

The business closed on July 19 and the closure order was lifted on July 22.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI has emphasised the importance of vigorous pest control systems, which should be facilitated across all food businesses in Ireland.

She also stressed that particular attention is required to ensure food is stored correctly and safely, especially during summer months when temperatures are usually higher.

“These Closure Orders demonstrate the importance of regular and consistent checks by businesses to ensure safe food practices are in place and adhered to in the interest of protecting consumer health.

"It is disappointing to see a number of these enforcement orders relating to the presence of rodents on the premises. Ensuring food is free of contamination includes putting robust pest control systems in place and also training/supervising staff appropriately."

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie.