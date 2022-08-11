'Rent pressure zones have failed completely': Cork rental market out of control, TD says

With a new report showing rents at a record high and the number of properties available falling, the Housing Minister is being accused of “completely losing control of the Cork rental market”.
The claim was made by Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, responding to the latest Daft.ie residential rental report.
“This week has seen story after story highlighting that the minister has completely lost control of the Cork rental market,” Mr Gould said. “Over 600 notices to quit in the first half of this year, properties completely failing to meet standards, and now, average rents are over €1,600 a month.”
He said private renting is no longer an option for someone working full time on minimum wage.
“Rent pressure zones have failed completely — rents in the city have risen by almost 12% in the last year despite the minister’s claim that they can only rise by 4%,” Mr Gould said.