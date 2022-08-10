Cork Rose one of the favourites for Rose of Tralee crown

The Rose of Tralee makes its long-awaited return next week and punters have been busy making their predictions on who will be crowned the winner - with Kerry Rose topping the betting.

Kerry Rose Édaein O’Connell has been made the early favourite with BoyleSports.

The 27-year-old hails from Glenderry, near Listowel, and was announced as winner of the Kerry Rose selection back in June.

The journalist is a keen singer, having won two All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil titles in her time and is the 3/1 from 5/1 favourite to be crowned the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

She has plenty of competition, however, with Tipperary Rose Aisling O'Donovan next in the betting.

The primary school teacher who hails from Fethard, has been backed into 8/1 from 10/1 and is an avid sports enthusiast.

The Cork Rose Jenny Byrne, along with the roses from Florida, Dubai, Derry and Dublin, are next favourites at 12/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “32 Roses will take part in the 2022 Rose of Tralee next week with Édaein O’Connell the early favourite at 3/1 from 5/1.

"Aisling O’Donovan is next in the betting at 8/1 from 10/1.

"After a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, punters are excited to see it return with strong support coming for Kerry Rose Édaein.”