Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 14:23

Cork Rose one of the favourites for Rose of Tralee crown

The Cork Rose Jenny Byrne, along with the roses from Florida, Dubai, Derry and Dublin, are at 12/1.
Cork Rose one of the favourites for Rose of Tralee crown

Cork Rose Jenny Byrne enjoying the day at the Galway Races. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

Echo reporter

The Rose of Tralee makes its long-awaited return next week and punters have been busy making their predictions on who will be crowned the winner - with Kerry Rose topping the betting.

Kerry Rose Édaein O’Connell has been made the early favourite with BoyleSports. 

The 27-year-old hails from Glenderry, near Listowel, and was announced as winner of the Kerry Rose selection back in June.

The journalist is a keen singer, having won two All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil titles in her time and is the 3/1 from 5/1 favourite to be crowned the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

She has plenty of competition, however, with Tipperary Rose Aisling O'Donovan next in the betting. 

The primary school teacher who hails from Fethard, has been backed into 8/1 from 10/1 and is an avid sports enthusiast.

The Cork Rose Jenny Byrne, along with the roses from Florida, Dubai, Derry and Dublin, are next favourites at 12/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “32 Roses will take part in the 2022 Rose of Tralee next week with Édaein O’Connell the early favourite at 3/1 from 5/1. 

"Aisling O’Donovan is next in the betting at 8/1 from 10/1. 

"After a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, punters are excited to see it return with strong support coming for Kerry Rose Édaein.”

More in this section

Woman Holding up a shop sign saying: Sorry we're Closed ‘This has been a very difficult decision to make’: Long-running Cork cafe announces closure
Raymond Briggs death WATCH: Brilliant Cork version of The Snowman
Cork Gardaí renew appeal for man missing since early July  Cork Gardaí renew appeal for man missing since early July 
rose of tralee
<p>People on Princes Street have condemned vandalism to flower planters, while praising Cork City Council workers.</p>

'It would sicken you to your stomach': City centre flower planters vandalised

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more