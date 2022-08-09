Housing charity contacted by almost 600 renters in Cork who received a notice of termination in the first half of 2022

Amid concerns about the increase in NoTs across the country, there have been calls in Cork for urgent action.
“All options much be on the table for consideration, including a temporary ban on evictions, an accelerated tenant-in-situ purchase scheme by local authorities, an acceleration of social housing delivery, and tax reform in the private rental sector,” said Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould.
Threshold chief executive John Mark McCafferty warned that the private rented sector is facing “an onslaught of evictions”.
In data given to, Threshold said 597 renters in Cork contacted it after having been issued with an NoT in the first half of the year. Of these, 271 were found to be valid while 326 were invalid.
Threshold said 294 notices were issued to tenants in Cork City and 303 to tenants in the wider county.