Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 10:56

Over 65s encouraged to get second booster at two Cork vaccination centres open this week

People aged 65 and over are being encouraged to get their second Covid-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at two vaccination centres in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

People aged 65 and over are being encouraged to get their second Covid-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at two vaccination centres in Cork.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is reminding all those aged 65 and over that they can still avail of their second Covid-19 booster vaccine, through vaccination centres in Bantry and on North Main Street.

In the Bantry vaccination centre, both walk-ins and appointments will be available for second boosters for over 65s on Friday from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm and on Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. 

The centre will also be accepting walk-ins and appointments for first and second vaccination doses for children aged five to 11 on Saturday from 10am to 11am. 

Appointments will be available for first and second vaccination doses and booster vaccinations for people aged 12 and over on Friday from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm and on Saturday from 12pm to 4pm.

Those aged 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

The Eircode for the Bantry vaccination centre is P75TE27. 

Meanwhile, at the North Main Street vaccination centre, appointments will be available for second boosters for over 65s on Friday and Saturday from 10:30am to 5pm.

Both walk-ins and appointments will be available for first and second vaccination doses for children aged five to 11 on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 10:30am. 

Appointments will be available for first and second vaccination doses and booster vaccinations for people aged 12 and over on Friday and Saturday from 10:30am to 5pm. 

The Eircode for the North Main Street vaccination centre is T12A6WX. 

The HSE has urged people not to go to a vaccination centre if they have Covid-19 symptoms, or have been told to isolate and to check eligibility online before booking a vaccination appointment. 

For further information or to book an appointment see HSE.ie

