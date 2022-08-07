Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 08:33

Irish Water warns works ongoing in parts of city

Work continues on the Shanakiel Watermains upgrades. 
IRISH Water crews are currently working to restore water in a Cork village.

Sarah O’Dwyer

WHILE works on the Eastern Strategic Trunk Watermain have come to a close, work remains ongoing as part of the Shanakiel Watermains upgrades.

To facilitate the installation of pipe fittings, a lane closure was in place at North Mall until Friday.

As part of this project, Irish Water has said it will replace (and upsize where required) 2.4km of various-sized large diameter trunk mains between Camden Quay and Shanakiel Reservoir.

Meanwhile, work continues on the Shanakiel Watermains upgrades.

This project involves upgrading the water supply network serving the north side of Cork City and includes the replacement of existing water mains and the construction of two new pumping stations.

Irish Water has said that these works will improve the security of supply by replacing and upgrading old pipework in Cork City’s water supply network.

The works constructing a new Harbour View Pumping Station continues up to December 16, as does work on building a new Shanakiel Road Pumping Station.

Irish Water has said that the benefits of the work include: Safeguarding the water supply to Churchfield, Harbour View, Shanakiel, and the western side of Cork City; to continue to provide a clean, reliable, and safe water supply to the area and Cork City; and to facilitate future growth in Cork City.

Farrans Construction has a full time stakeholder liaison officer on the contract, who is available to address any queries or concerns to in relation to the works.

Contact the liaison officer, Lucy Peters, on 047 39999 or corkcity@farrans.com.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the construction works on this essential project.

“We will endeavour to keep all stakeholders, businesses and residents informed as this essential water supply scheme progresses,” Irish Water added.

irish watercork city centre
