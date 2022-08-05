‘Ball is in Apple’s court’ regarding Cork workerspay dispute, says SIPTU

THE ball is in Apple’s court, according to SIPTU, in relation to the ongoing pay dispute with 408 workers employed as general operatives at the Apple manufacturing facility in Hollyhill, Cork.

SIPTU representative Joe Kelly said there needs to be “some give” from the company. in relation to the requests of the Siptu represented workers.

“The company are not unwilling to talk and we will do everything we can to avoid industrial action, but the ball is in the company’s court.”

SIPTU are seeking a pay increase of 5.5% for their members to cover the period October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, due to inflation and the increase in the cost of living since early 2022.

Apple proposed and paid a 3% increase, backdated to October 1, 2021, and recent proceedings at the Labour Court recommended a further 1.25% pay increase. However, the workers in question have rejected the recommendation, seeking a further 1.25% increase on top of it.

Mr Kelly said he wrote to Apple last week to outline that the next step for workers was industrial action, as all other avenues had been exhausted. “4.25% isn’t enough, there is only 1.25% in it to resolve the matter,” Mr Kelly said.

A statement from Apple said: “Over the last 40 years, we are proud to have built an incredible team and expertise in Cork. We’ve been in discussions with SIPTU since last year and unfortunately, they have chosen not to accept the pay increase... or the Labour Court recommendation. Our goal is always to support our teams, including with industry-leading pay, great benefits, and an amazing culture.”

Apple started in Cork over 40 years ago, with a single manufacturing facility and 60 employees, and is now home to 6,000 employees.

In the past five years, it has invested over €250m into expanding its campus in Cork. It recently announced a new expansion to the campus, to accommodate 1,300 workers. Apple’s Cork campus is home to its only wholly owned and operated manufacturing facility in the world.