More than half of rent increases in Cork reviewed by charity found to be invalid

SOME 67% of rent increases reviewed by a housing charity in Cork during the first six months of 2022 were found to be invalid.

Data from housing organisation Threshold revealed that the organisation received 101 new rent-review cases in Cork between January and June this year.

The rent-review cases were brought to Threshold after a landlord attempted to increase the rent of a property.

Of the 101 rent increases, 68 were found to be invalid, meaning the tenants were not required to pay the increased rent at that time.

In 2021, Threshold saw 212 rent-review cases in Cork and 132 were found to be invalid.

Speaking to The Echo, Edel Conlon, southern regional manager for Threshold, urged anyone in Cork who has been asked to pay increased rent to contact Threshold.

Ms Conlon said that rent prices are already impacting families across Cork, with Threshold directing families to charities such as Penny Dinners and the Society of St Vincent de Paul in some cases.

“I would urge all tenants that receive any documentation from their landlord to contact Threshold,” she said.

“In the first six months of this year, we have received 101 queries from households where their landlords were looking to increase their rent.

“Threshold found 67% of these notices to be invalid, which means these tenants did not have to pay the increased rent at that time.

“Households are already paying unaffordable rents and in some cases a rent increase can force families and individuals into homelessness, so it is very important if you are struggling to pay your rent that you get your rent reviews checked even if you have been paying the higher rent for some time,” added Ms Conlon.

“We have had to link families in with other organisations such as Penny Dinners, [Society of Saint Vincent de Paul], and Feed Cork as they don’t have money left over after paying their rent to put food on the table.

“Our helpline is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm and webchat is available Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm.”