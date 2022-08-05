More than half of rent increases in Cork reviewed by charity found to be invalid

Data from housing organisation Threshold revealed that the organisation received 101 new rent-review cases in Cork between January and June this year.
The rent-review cases were brought to Threshold after a landlord attempted to increase the rent of a property.
Of the 101 rent increases, 68 were found to be invalid, meaning the tenants were not required to pay the increased rent at that time.
In 2021, Threshold saw 212 rent-review cases in Cork and 132 were found to be invalid.
Speaking to, Edel Conlon, southern regional manager for Threshold, urged anyone in Cork who has been asked to pay increased rent to contact Threshold.
Ms Conlon said that rent prices are already impacting families across Cork, with Threshold directing families to charities such as Penny Dinners and the Society of St Vincent de Paul in some cases.
“I would urge all tenants that receive any documentation from their landlord to contact Threshold,” she said.