Amazon company Ring to hire first 30 people in Cork

An Amazon company, Ring, has announced plans to hire its first 30 people in Ireland.

The home security company will offer around 30 technical customer support roles from its Amazon office in Cork, however, the new hires may also work from home if they wish.

The company is aiming to hire German and English-speaking technical customer support associates and team leaders by the end of the year, with options for part-time roles and flexible shift hours.

The company said the initial investment in Ireland will support Ring’s commitment to continue investing in Europe, and the new roles will complement existing global operations to help customers with home security setup and troubleshooting.

The permanent roles come with Amazon’s comprehensive benefits package, which includes private medical and dental insurance schemes, a retirement savings plan, eye care vouchers, employee discounts, and an income protection and disability scheme.

“We’re looking for people who can ensure our customers have the best possible experience, whether that's ahead of purchase or while getting set up with their devices,” said Andrew Pease, Ring’s director of global customer support.

“Ring has seen great success since we launched in Europe in 2016, and this new team in Cork will play a critical role in supporting Ring’s continued growth across Europe,” said Ian Semple, Ring’s senior manager of customer support operations in Ireland.