Pictures: Worthy causes in Cork to benefit from miniature model show

A GROUP of Carrigtwohill locals proved you’re never too small to make a difference through a miniature model show generating funds for worthy causes in the area.

Carrigtwohill Community Centre played host to dozens of collectors showcasing everything from Lego to model soldiers.

Admission funds raised from the event will go toward the local first responders initiative and Scoil Chlíodhna Community National School.

Hundreds of models were on proud display to mark the event which was organised by the Carrigtwohill Miniature Models group.

Exhibitor John Cunningham from Carrigtwohill, with some of his collection at the miniature diecast model show at Carrigtwohill Community Centre.

For many in East Cork, it was a family affair with nine-year-old Patrick O’Sullivan among the youngest exhibitors. He was joined by his dad Patrick Sr who was on hand to help with his model truck display. Collecting is a pastime that has been handed down through three generations of the family. Patrick’s collection has been a source of fascination for his classmates at Whitegate National School.

“I haven’t shown them (the trucks) to many people but every friend who sees them wants to play with them. I love being here today because people ask me loads of questions and I get to show them my trucks.”

His father spoke about the joy the trucks have brought them.

“Patrick’s not into computers or anything like that. That’s why he loves coming here. I wouldn’t be doing the shows if it wasn’t for Patrick. Some of the trucks we sell and the others we exhibit. However, it doesn’t matter to us if we don’t sell anything at all because it’s mostly about showing off the trucks.”

Eugene Power from Midleton, at his stand during the miniature diecast model show at Carrigtwohill Community Centre. Picture: David Keane.

Eugene Power and his 14-year-old son Denis were among the other father-son duos exhibiting at the event. Eugene’s area of interest focused on military figures while Denis’s collection was based around Lego.

“I started my collections when I was two-years-old with Thomas the tank engine Duplo blocks.”

Meanwhile, his father Eugene has accumulated an impressive collection of toy soldiers.

Some of the models of exhibitor John Cunningham's collection at the miniature diecast model show at Carrigtwohill Community Centre.

“I’ve been collecting toy soldiers since I was knee high,” Eugene said.

“95% are plastic that I painted myself. Some of the figures are about €16 a piece. Others I bought in collections of 16 for €19. I use reference books so that they are all based on illustrations as a reference when painting the figures. It means that the uniforms are painted as accurately as possible with regard to that historical period.”