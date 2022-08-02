Pictures: Worthy causes in Cork to benefit from miniature model show

For many in East Cork, it was a family affair with nine-year-old Patrick O’Sullivan among the youngest exhibitors. He was joined by his dad Patrick Sr who was on hand to help with his model truck display. Collecting is a pastime that has been handed down through three generations of the family. Patrick’s collection has been a source of fascination for his classmates at Whitegate National School.
Eugene Power and his 14-year-old son Denis were among the other father-son duos exhibiting at the event. Eugene’s area of interest focused on military figures while Denis’s collection was based around Lego.
“I’ve been collecting toy soldiers since I was knee high,” Eugene said.