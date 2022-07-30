Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 16:51

Fun-filled family festival to celebrate 'heart and soul' of Cork city

The historic Shandon Bells will chime with the Banks of My Own Lovely Lee to celebrate the opening of the family festival. 
Coal Quay Shawlies, Liz Donocvan, Valerie Dineen Power, Breda Dineen Scanlon, Teresa Honan and Suzanne Dineen, at the launch of the 2019 Coal Quay Festival. This year's event takes place on August 13. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

THE 10th Annual Cork Coal Quay Family Festival 2022, supported by Cork City Council, Cornmarket Street & North Main Street Traders, will take place on Saturday, August 13 from 12 noon.

The event will be officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Deirdre Forde.  

At 12 noon the sound of the historic Shandon Bells will chime with the Banks of My Own Lovely Lee to celebrate the opening of the family festival.

At 11.45am, MuddyLee and The Coal Quay Shawlies will begin the celebrations by marching from North Gate Bridge along North Main Street, Kyle Street to Cornmarket Street, accompanied by the members of the Middle Parish and Coal Quay Historical Society/Festival Organizers/Committee, people of the Middle Parish and traders as well as the international renowned Cobh Animation Team, where they will meet the Lord Mayor.

MuddyLee and The Cork Coal Quay Shawlies will perform a brand new song (Lyrics & Music by Richard T. Cooke) about the Coal Quay titled - 'Coal K Fest'.

There will be prayers said by the parish priests in remembrance of the deceased Coal Quay dealers and residents of the area. 

Doves will be released in memory of them.

Organisers said: “This unique voluntary fun-filled family festival will celebrate the heart and soul of Cork City - the Coal Quay with its rich vibrant colourful heritage, tradition and culture in music, song, story and much more. While Cork's popular choirs, groups and musicians perform live music on stage, don't be surprised if you see some of the grand auld characters of the Coal Quay winding and weaving their way through the colourful crowd.

“Why not dress-up in traditional costume - your grandmothers and grandfathers clothes and join in the party atmosphere. Come along and join the fun on the good auld Coal Quay."

On show will be a photographic exhibition of old maps and illustrations along the street showcasing the Coal Quay Market in its former days.

In addition, for a week, a photographic exhibition will also be on show in the foyer of Lidl Cornmarket Street. 

