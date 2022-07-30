Farmers up for challenge: Cork response to deal on emissions

THERE has been mixed reaction from Cork public representatives to the agricultural-emissions target, after the Government agreed on sectoral-emissions ceilings on Thursday.

A reduction in the range of 62% to 81% was outlined for electricity, with a 42% to 50% reduction in transport, while farmers have to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2030.

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard, who is also a dairy farmer, said the target is challenging, but fair: “The Greens wanted 30%, we repelled that issue and settled at 25%, which is a challenge for the agriculture community. It is a balanced and fair approach. We need to make sure we have a viable food source for the entire world and that has to be maintained.”

Mr Lombard said farmers are up for the challenge. “It is about helping the farming community to evolve into other energy streams, such as solar, which will become a real part of the agriculture story going forward.

“The targets give the farming community, with appropriate support, the opportunity to modify their farming system to become more viable and sustainable when it comes to the environment. Farmers are continuing to modify. This is just an extension of that. The farmers are up to the challenge,” he added.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry, who has been farming for 41 years, said there will be pain for everyone: “With my councillor’s hat on, there is an acceptance in every section of industry and society that we must do something and there is going to be pain involved for everyone.”

Mr Barry said he has concerns about whether other countries are doing enough to combat climate change. “I don’t see it being tackled globally. When I look at a coal-burning plant being built in South Africa and what is happening in Russia and Ukraine, there is no doubt Mr Putin’s biggest concern isn’t going to be global warming. He is warming the world enough at the moment.”

Mr Barry said incentives would ease the burden on farmers who have increased production in recent years. “After the quotas were done away, farmers were driven down this road to increase production. Those farmers who have invested heavily are now finding they will be castigated and probably fined if they continue down that road. There will have to be real incentives brought in to relax the impact on them.”

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said the party showed “political bravery” in standing up to the intensive lobby from the agricultural sector, which was keen to further reduce the emissions target.

“There’s no doubt about the strength of the agricultural lobby. Like us or loathe us, the Green Party is the only political party ever to stand up to that lobby. People shouldn’t underestimate how challenging that is and the political bravery involved.”

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said he wasn’t too happy with the 25% target, but he has to be realistic. “I would have been happy with a much lower target. There has to be a bit of give and take. We have to be realistic.”

Cork Chamber has welcomed the agreement on emissions. “We must be unrelenting in our determination to change the trajectory of this crisis,” said Conor Healy, its CEO.