'The working poor': Cork's middle-income families struggling to meet back-to-school costs, says charity

That’s according to Gerry Garvey, the Society of St Vincent de Paul’s southwest regional coordinator, who claimed that “lower-paid working people are getting screwed,” amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Speaking to, Mr Garvey said: “It has been developing over the last 1.5 years, but this year is much more acute from what I have identified as the new poor, the working poor. These people are working in low-wage jobs where they are earning just a fraction above the limits to get any help, but they don’t have enough income coming in to cover the increased costs in utilities and food.
Rising inflation has also led to a new demographic of people who have sought assistance with back-to-school costs this summer from the Society of St Vincent de Paul for the first time ever.
“You will have the perennials who come every year who need help and that is grand, but there are a lot of people who wouldn’t have come before,” Mr Garvey said.
Are you worried about back to school costs hitting your families’ finances.— Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) July 28, 2022
From school books, to uniforms, bus fares and voluntary contributions, many families are under real pressure.
I want to hear your story. Email me at donnchadh.olaoghaire@oireachtas.ie pic.twitter.com/gyIkNnHsJj