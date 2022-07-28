200 submissions already received on BusConnects Cork plans

AT least 200 submissions have already been received on the National Transport Authority’s proposals to develop 12 new Strategic Transport Corridors (STCs) for Cork, with a large proportion citing concerns relating to the plans which would impact Ballybrack Woods.

Last month, the NTA opened the first round of consultations regarding proposals to deliver the STCs as part of the BusConnects Cork project.

The plans include approximately 93 km of bus lane/ bus priority and 112 km of cycle facilities across the city, with STCs proposed connecting the areas of Dunkettle, Mayfield, Blackpool, Hollyhill, Ballincollig, Bishopstown, Togher, the Airport Road, Maryborough Hill and Mahon with the city as well connecting the Kinsale Road to Douglas and Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill.

The NTA said that the proposals, if implemented, would see bus journey times cut in half across most of the twelve proposed corridors and would create a safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians.

However, some concerns have been raised about aspects of the plan and in particular around proposals for the proposed Kinsale Road to Douglas route which would see a new bridge developed at the junction of Grange Road and Donnybrook Hill over the Mangala valley to connect with the Carrigaline Road. This bridge would provide a footpath, cycle track, bus lane and general traffic in each direction.

Ballybrack Wood

Dozens of observations on the plans have been submitted to the NTA’s consultation with many citing the need to protect the Ballybrack Wood (Mangala) area.

One individual noted that while they supported Bus Connects and think it is vital to the development of the city, that they believed the proposed road bridge through the woods is “simply not acceptable”.

“Cork has very limited green space as it is, and while the route would be simplified by this bridge, it is the easy option, but not the correct option,” the submission said.

Another said that the forest is a unique area which should be kept as it is now.

“Every square meter you take away from it for whatever reason is a crime against people who live near,” the submission said.

Other submissions noted the value of the woods to the local community and in particular for children, with one individual suggesting that the section going through Ballybrack woods should be routed through Douglas village instead.

The NTA recently announced plans to extend the period of public consultation for the proposals to October 3.

A spokesperson for the authority said that it was aware of the interest shown in the Mangala/Ballybrack Woods plans and said that “all submissions will be reviewed and considered once the initial consultation process has been completed.”

Loss of parking

A number of the submissions to the public consultation have highlighted concerns around loss of parking areas as a result of the proposed routes in parts of the city.

One submission to the plans was critical of proposals which could see the removal of parking in areas on the Mayfield to city route including on Summerhill North and the Ballyhooly road, saying that this would be “a disaster for those living in these areas.”

The NTA has said that under the proposals it expects in the region of 159 on-street parking spaces would need to be removed along the Mayfield to city STC if the plans proceed.

There are also concerns around the removal of parking from the Evergreen Road area under the proposals for the Airport Road to city STC with one submission saying that such a move would “kill the area”.

Loss of trees

Other submissions highlighted concerns around the loss of trees along areas such as the Boreenmanna Road as part of the Mahon to city STC.

The NTA said that in the region of 191 roadside trees may need to be removed along this STC.

One submission said: “I have concerns about the existing trees to be removed along the beautiful leafy Boreenmanna Road...This is a terrible shame for such a beautiful historic road to loose the tree lined paths.”

Private properties

Under the proposals, the NTA has said that while extensive efforts will be made to minimise the impact on the grounds of private properties, there will be locations where additional road widening will be necessary including the acquisition of parts of front gardens, walls, fences, gates, driveways and the rebuilding of those elements to enable the street widening.

A number of the submissions made to the consultation relate to this issue, with one submission highlighting serious concerns about the potential impacts of the emerging preferred route for the Kinsale Road to Douglas STC on their home.

The submission expressed concern that said that “a significant chunk” of the individual property is being proposed for land acquisition for the works.

An NTA spokesperson said that in cases where individual property owners may be impacted, a letter was issued to each potential property and each property owner has been offered an individual meeting with the NTA to discuss their issues.

“This is the commencement of the engagement process with each owner and it will continue through each round of consultation as the proposals are developed,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson stressed that consultation will continue on the plans over the coming weeks and months.

“As we have stated from the outset of the consultation these are initial proposals and that community engagement, feedback and submissions are hugely important to NTA to further progress the proposals. We have already engaged with a number of groups.”

Positive submissions

There were also some more positive submissions on the plans with one submission saying “many of the objections concerning the plan are understandable, but Cork has a virtually non-existent public and active transport infrastructure for a city of its size. Cork’s projected rapid growth will require at a bare minimum the proposals outlined by the NTA to be implemented if it is to become anything other than a car-choked city.”

The NTA has been holding public information sessions on the STCs in recent weeks with a final session on the Togher to City, Airport Road to city, Maryborough Hill to city, Mahon to city and Kinsale Road to Douglas STCs taking place at Nemo Rangers GAA club from 9am to 2pm today.

It will be holding a series of Community Forums beginning on Monday, September 12.

Further information will be posted on the Bus Connect website in the coming weeks.

People can register their interest for these Community Forums at corkstc@busconnects.ie with their name, community, residents or special interest group and the STC of interest.

For further information on BusConnects Cork, please visit: https://busconnects.ie/cork/

To review the STC proposals in detail, and to make a submission see: www.consult.nationaltransport.ie

The closing date for receipt of submissions is Monday, October 3.