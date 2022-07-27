Virus recommendations are ‘good for those at high risk’, says Cork expert

A CORK-based expert has said the latest recommendations in protecting against the spread of the monkeypox virus are “good for people who are high risk”.

It comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced plans to extend the use of the smallpox vaccine for individuals at high risk of monkeypox infection following recommendations made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to the interim chief medical officer, who has endorsed these recommendations.

Speaking to The Echo, senior lecturer at the School of Biochemistry and Cell Biology at University College Cork (UCC) Dr Anne Moore said: “I think it is a good recommendation for those who are high risk. Some have been vaccinated as children as well, so if they can get immune responses for monkeypox, it gives them that buffer and protection against infection.

“And it is an excellent vaccine, it’s been around a long time so it is very good.”

NIAC has recommended that pre-exposure prophylactic vaccination should be offered to those at high risk of infection, such as gay or bisexual men who have sex with men and others at high risk of unprotected exposure, and that two doses of smallpox vaccine should be administered 28 days apart to as many high-risk individuals as soon as practicable.

Mr Donnelly said he welcomed NIAC’s recommendations which he said represent an important step in the ongoing response to the monkeypox outbreak and that they help protect those at high risk of exposure to monkeypox.

“Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks, however, the rapid spread of infection necessitates further measures beyond those currently in place. The evidence suggests this approach to targeted pre-exposure prophylaxis may be highly efficient in controlling further spread of the disease.

“The Department of Health and the HSE will now work to implement these new recommendations in relation to vaccination,” said Mr Donnelly.

Welcoming plans to extend the use of the smallpox vaccine for individuals at high risk of monkeypox infection, Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer said that a public awareness campaign on the symptoms of monkeypox and how individuals can protect themselves from infection is urgently required.

“There is a need to provide information on the signs and symptoms of the infection and what individuals should do if they are exposed to it.”

He said it would be “a mistake” to assume that monkeypox only affects a certain group of people. Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, is at risk of contracting the virus.