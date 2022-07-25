Cork GAA warn ‘free’ season tickets downloaded for club games won’t be accepted

However, a further email, sent to the ticketholder on Monday afternoon, said the ticket had been cancelled.
A spokesperson for Cork GAA said that they were aware that the link had been in circulation.
“Only season tickets purchased at the official price can be scanned,” they added.
Club season tickets are currently priced at €150 each, according to Cork GAA’s website.
Cork GAA said all aspects of the issue were being investigated but did not initially respond to a query as to whether they have reported the issue of the counterfeit tickets to Gardaí.