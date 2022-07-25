Cork GAA warn ‘free’ season tickets downloaded for club games won’t be accepted

Cork GAA has warned that anyone who downloaded what appeared to be free season tickets for the upcoming club championships will not be able to use them to attend any games.

Cork GAA stated that what purported to be season tickets obtained for free via a link that was circulating online today cannot be scanned and will not be valid for supporters to gain access to any matches.

A ‘free season ticket’ obtained via the link was seen by The Echo.

The ticket was described as valid “for all games under the jurisdiction of Cork County Board in both Hurling and Football for the 2022 Season”.

The ticket included a QR code and said it could be scanned “at all venues in Cork”.

However, a further email, sent to the ticketholder on Monday afternoon, said the ticket had been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Cork GAA said that they were aware that the link had been in circulation.

“Please note that such tickets are counterfeit and will not gain access to next weekend’s games,” they said.

“Only season tickets purchased at the official price can be scanned,” they added.

Club season tickets are currently priced at €150 each, according to Cork GAA’s website.

Cork GAA said all aspects of the issue were being investigated but did not initially respond to a query as to whether they have reported the issue of the counterfeit tickets to Gardaí.