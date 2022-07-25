Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 20:09

Cork GAA warn ‘free’ season tickets downloaded for club games won’t be accepted

Club season tickets are currently priced at €150 each, according to Cork GAA’s website.
Cork GAA warn ‘free’ season tickets downloaded for club games won’t be accepted

Cork GAA stated that what purported to be season tickets obtained for free via a link that was circulating online today cannot be scanned and will not be valid for supporters to gain access to any matches. File image. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Ellen O'Regan

Cork GAA has warned that anyone who downloaded what appeared to be free season tickets for the upcoming club championships will not be able to use them to attend any games.

Cork GAA stated that what purported to be season tickets obtained for free via a link that was circulating online today cannot be scanned and will not be valid for supporters to gain access to any matches.

A ‘free season ticket’ obtained via the link was seen by The Echo.

The ticket was described as valid “for all games under the jurisdiction of Cork County Board in both Hurling and Football for the 2022 Season”.

The ticket included a QR code and said it could be scanned “at all venues in Cork”.

However, a further email, sent to the ticketholder on Monday afternoon, said the ticket had been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Cork GAA said that they were aware that the link had been in circulation.

“Please note that such tickets are counterfeit and will not gain access to next weekend’s games,” they said.

“Only season tickets purchased at the official price can be scanned,” they added.

Club season tickets are currently priced at €150 each, according to Cork GAA’s website.

Cork GAA said all aspects of the issue were being investigated but did not initially respond to a query as to whether they have reported the issue of the counterfeit tickets to Gardaí.

Read More

City Council to investigate concrete blockage that has caused disruption on busy Cork road

More in this section

225 people saved by Cork lifeboats last year 225 people saved by Cork lifeboats last year
Council to write to AIB and Finance Minister to remind them of 'social responsibilty' to Cork communities Council to write to AIB and Finance Minister to remind them of 'social responsibilty' to Cork communities
Developer appears to have abandoned plans to build Cork student accommodation, High Court hears Developer appears to have abandoned plans to build Cork student accommodation, High Court hears
#cork gaa
<p>Mabel Lane, Carrigaline</p>

Dozens of jobs being created as new bar opens in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more