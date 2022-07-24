Water supply restored to hundreds of people in Cork following completion of essential works at treatment plant

Water supply has been restored to hundreds of people in West Cork following the completion of essential works at the Drinagh Water Treatment Plant.

On Friday, Irish Water announced an overnight interruption to supply affecting approximately 250 customers.

This interruption was yesterday extended until 8pm as Irish Water stated that the works had “proven difficult”.

However, the company working in conjunction with Cork County Council, have resolved the issue with the treatment process at the plant which necessitated the interruption to the supply.

Speaking after the works were completed yesterday evening, Irish Water’s Pat Britton thanked customers for their patience.

“We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have, and we appreciate the understanding of all our customers while we resolved the issue,” he said.

