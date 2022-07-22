Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 19:09

Irish Water announces overnight outage in Cork due to treatment plan issue

“This unplanned outage is essential to safeguard the supply for the area," Pat Britton of Irish Water said. 
Irish Water has announced an overnight interruption to the Drinagh Water Supply in West Cork.

Amy Nolan

Irish Water has announced an overnight interruption to the Drinagh Water Supply in West Cork, affecting approximately 250 customers.

The company said it is working in conjunction with Cork County Council to resolve an issue with the treatment process at the Drinagh Water Treatment Plant as quickly as possible.

Works are expected to be completed tomorrow afternoon.

Irish Water has advised customers that it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for normal water supply to be restored to everyone affected by an unplanned outage.

Speaking about the outage, Pat Britton of Irish Water said: 

“This unplanned outage, which is affecting approximately 250 customers, is essential to safeguard the supply for the area.

“The works are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have, and we appreciate the patience of all our customers as we work to restore the water supply to all properties as quickly as possible.” 

Mr Britton said bottled water is available for the customers affected at Drinagh Coop Central Head Office.

For further updates see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

