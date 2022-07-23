€2m expansion of endoscopy unit at Cork hospital will see 4,000 extra patients seen annually

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

The expansion will create 18 new positions. 
Simon Coveney Minister for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Defence with Mary Keigher CNM3 Endoscopy Manager, DR William Stack Consultant Gastroenterologist and Mr. Muhammad Mushtaque Consultant General Surgeon Bon Secours Hospital , officially opens the new €2 million endoscopy units in Bon Secours Hospital Cork Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

Mary Corcoran

THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney yesterday officially opened an expanded endoscopy unit at Bon Secours Hospital Cork.

Recent works saw the refurbishment of the existing area and the addition of a pre-procedure area and a fourth endoscopy room.

The expansion means the hospital now has one of the largest private endoscopy offerings in Ireland, enabling its multidisciplinary team to treat an additional 4,000 patients annually with a wider range of endoscopic procedures.

The new €2 million endoscopy units are part of a broader €300 million national investment by Bon Secours Health System.

The expansion will create 18 new positions to support a skilled team of gastroenterologists, general surgeons, respiratory consultants and urologists, supported by nursing staff, clerical staff and decontamination technicians.

Increased access for patients 

Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive Bill Maher said that Covid-19 continues to impose significant pressures on healthcare services across Ireland, but that the expansion of the endoscopic department will enable Bon Secours Hospital Cork to treat even more patients in a timely and effective manner.

“I am very pleased that Minister Simon Coveney could join us on another landmark day for this hospital. These enhanced endoscopic services follow the opening of our €10 million operating theatres here in Cork by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin in January, and further enables us to meet our patients’ needs by providing increasing access to vital, advanced medical care.”

Harry Canning, Chief Executive at Bon Secours Hospital Cork, said that the growth of the hospital’s endoscopy services is the latest in many significant developments that have enhanced the medical care the hospital provides to patients in recent years.

“Our endoscopy offering has undergone extensive renovation in accordance with Joint Advisory Group (JAG) guidelines, which is to ensure services are underpinned by the skills, resources and motivation necessary to provide high-quality, timely, patient-centred care.

“This further enhances what is already a state-of-the-art hospital that is fully equipped to offer patients in the region a range of best-practice, technologically-advanced services.”

'An important milestone'

Speaking at the opening yesterday, Minister Simon Coveney said: “Bon Secours Cork continues to break new ground in terms of innovation and excellence in healthcare. The expansion of its endoscopy services is another important milestone in the ongoing development of healthcare for patients in the region.

“Bon Secours Health System’s continued investment in world-class facilities and its expansion of vital services across Ireland are to be commended, and I congratulate them for their ongoing commitment to technologically-advanced medical care.”

In March of this year, Bon Secours Health System announced a €300 million national investment in its services as part of a new strategy, “Resilience, Reliability and Readiness – The 2025 Plan”, which includes new capital projects, state-of-the-art equipment, IT infrastructure, and the creation of 450 new jobs across the country.

